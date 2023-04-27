Stories you might’ve missed, April 27

Maid says she has to care for 3 children, clean 4 bedrooms, 4 toilets and works from 5.30am to 11pm

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media to share that she not only had to care for 3 young children, but she also had to wake up at 5.30 am and sometimes work until 11 pm. In a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, an anonymous participant asked: “Helpers who work with 3 or 4 kids or babies, how do you all cope?” Read more here…

Resident wants to report neighbours to HDB for renting illegally, asks ‘if it’s confidential and got any repercussions on me’

SINGAPORE: A resident who observed uncommon goings-on in the neighbouring flat took to Reddit to say that he wanted to report the suspected illegal rental to the Housing Development Board (HDB), asking if anyone has a similar experience.

Noting that with the former tenants at the unit, white-collar professionals, there was no problem, u/YMMV34 wrote on r/askSingapore that the present ones are “mostly blue-collar workers from a nearby country.”

Man gives his father $600/month, which latter spends on cigarettes, beer and travelling; son also has to shoulder parents’ HDB mortgage

SINGAPORE: The only child of parents who were not working took to social media complaining about the financial burden he shouldered. In an anonymous post to confessions Facebook page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his parents’ HDB mortgage was still unpaid and added that he was expected to take on the remaining debt of less than $100,000, but still significant. In addition, he said that he was forced to give his father an allowance of $600 monthly, which was spent on cigarettes, beer and travels. “i have my upcoming bto to pay for as well.. and i’m so frustrated watching all my money just disappear!” the man added.

Elderly man living alone dies 2 days before Hari Raya; After-death cleaning service finds his ‘baju kurung’ ready to be worn in anticipation of the celebration

SINGAPORE: An after-death cleaning services company posted the grisly sight of a flooded rental room above a shophouse in Bukit Merah where an elderly Malay man residing alone passed a few days before Hari Raya.

“One of the saddest case we have seen so far,” wrote DDQ (@ddqservices on TikTok and Instagram), the after-death cleaning agency that attended to this particular case.

Help sought for girl, 15, missing from MSF home since Apr 25

SINGAPORE: A teenage girl has been missing since Apr 25 (Tuesday), and loved ones are seeking assistance with finding her.

Ms Gracie Ko posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Apr 26) about the missing girl, Chloe Xie Yun Ying, who is 15 years old and is in Secondary 3.

