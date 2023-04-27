Resident wants to report neighbours to HDB for renting illegally, asks ‘if it’s confidential and got any repercussions on me’

SINGAPORE: A resident who observed uncommon goings-on in the neighbouring flat took to Reddit to say that he wanted to report the suspected illegal rental to the Housing Development Board (HDB), asking if anyone has a similar experience.

Noting that with the former tenants at the unit, white-collar professionals, there was no problem, u/YMMV34 wrote on r/askSingapore that the present ones are “mostly blue-collar workers from a nearby country.”

He added, “I can count like probably 7-8 people staying there, main door always closed and some of them dun have keys so they have to call or knock on the door.

I can also see that somehow the living room is partitioned up. And every now and then, there’s always new people bringing in luggages. They seem to be quite secretive and like keep to themselves. I also overheard a few complaints from their top and bottom neighbours for smoking and dripping laundry.”

He asked whether Reddit users think the situation should be reported to HDB and wondered what the agency could do.

He also said he was unsure whether the reporting mechanism is completely confidential and if he will have repercussions.

“I’m also wondering if the landlord knows about this or the landlord is deliberately doing this to gain more rental income,” he added.

Many commenters on his post encouraged him to report the neighbour and assured him that this would be kept confidential.

Others shared similar stories.

