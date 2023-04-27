Man gives his father $600/month, which latter spends on cigarettes, beer and travelling; son also has to shoulder parents’ HDB mortgage

SINGAPORE: The only child of parents who were not working took to social media complaining about the financial burden he shouldered.

In an anonymous post to confessions Facebook page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his parents’ HDB mortgage was still unpaid and added that he was expected to take on the remaining debt of less than $100,000, but still significant. In addition, he said that he was forced to give his father an allowance of $600 monthly, which was spent on cigarettes, beer and travels. “i have my upcoming bto to pay for as well.. and i’m so frustrated watching all my money just disappear!” the man added.

He wrote in his post that he tried to convince his parents to sell their current flat and downsize or possibly even rent out his room when he moved out. However, they refused both options, saying they were used to living in that area and did not want a stranger in their house. Frustrated, the man wrote that he was not earning too much, with most of his pay going towards their mortgage and allowance money. “i have to scrimp and save every cent, making me so stressed out everyday”, he wrote.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Recently, a daughter tired of her mother demanding money from her took to social media asking if she was obliged to give her mother some of her annual performance bonus.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she found it harder to get along with her mother over the past two years. “To her, she expects money (monthly allowance) every month by her working daughters, as and when to bring her to atas places to eat so she can show off to her real life friends and Facebook friends. When there’s occasions (mothers day, Xmas, birthday etc) she unspokenly expects gifts and meals”.

The woman wrote that she recently found out that her mother was waiting for her daughters to give her a share of their yearly performance bonus as well. “Her logic is, whatever our income, she wants a piece of it. Monthly salary, AWS, performance bonus… before we started working, she already told her she wants 10% of our take home pay every month, if not she will chase us out of the house”.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg