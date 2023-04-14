Stories you might’ve missed, April 14

‘This woman is so selfish’ — Netizen calls out passenger who allegedly took up whole seat for her drinks

SINGAPORE: After a netizen shared an incident involving a woman who allegedly took up a whole seat on public transportation just for her drinks, many others responded to the post calling out such people for showing a lack of consideration. An online citizen took to social media on Wednesday (April 12) to share an incident on public transportation. According to the attached caption and pictures, a woman used a seat for her drinks. The netizen did not mince words in the post and labelled the woman’s actions “selfish.” Read more here…

Customer who dined and dashed at Prinsep St bar finally pays $275 bill after getting called out on FB

SINGAPORE: After a group of diners left an unpaid bill of $275 at SMÖÖbar, not only did the F&B establishment on Prinsep St file a police report, but its proprietors also put up a post on social media on Thursday (Apr 13) calling out one of the dine-and-dashers by name.

The post was then widely shared. But by the following day (Apr 14), SMÖÖbar put up another post saying the bill had been settled, thanking those who shared it and who gave information about one of the group members who went off without paying.

Read more here…

Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh, allegedly involving deity altar

SINGAPORE: A blaze that broke out at a shop at Toa Payoh Industrial Park today (13 Apr) reportedly involved a deity altar in the vicinity, according to the Chinese daily. The fire broke out on the second floor of a shop in Block 4, Toa Payoh Industrial Park, in the afternoon, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel received a call for assistance around 1.50 pm. The SCDF arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and extinguished the fire.

‘Good at growing the country, bad at taking care of the common folks’ — S’poreans evaluate govt performance since 2020 GE

SINGAPORE: A discussion thread specifically for Singaporeans’ opinions of government performance since the 2020 General Elections was recently added to a public Singapore news forum. Many shared their answers in the comments section of the post. While a handful gave positive points regarding aspects like foreign policy, many others expressed dissatisfaction over how things have been going domestically.

A netizen took to an online news forum on Tuesday (April 11) to ask Singaporeans for their feedback on the Singaporean government’s performance. “Your honest opinion on the Government’s performance,” the post title read. “How well / not well do you think our Government has done since the last GE in 2020?”

Read more here…

Maid complains that her employers are divorced but still ask her to clean both houses and do double work; she says it is very tiring

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media because of a difficult situation she was put in by her divorced employers.

The maid wrote that her employers had been through a divorce and got separated, leading to them living in different houses. “But then they Stil ask me to clean both house. For example: one day I clean at his place one till afternoon and then come back to his ex wife to continue cooking for dinner and sometimes put the kids to dinner as I sleep at his ex wife place”, the maid explained.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg