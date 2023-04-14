‘This woman is so selfish’ — Netizen calls out passenger who allegedly took up whole seat for her drinks

SINGAPORE: After a netizen shared an incident involving a woman who allegedly took up a whole seat on public transportation just for her drinks, many others responded to the post calling out such people for showing a lack of consideration.

An online citizen took to social media on Wednesday (April 12) to share an incident on public transportation. According to the attached caption and pictures, a woman used a seat for her drinks. The netizen did not mince words in the post and labelled the woman’s actions “selfish.”

“This woman is so selfish,” she wrote. “On the MRT can leave the drinks on the seat.”

The post went on to narrate an alleged interaction with another passenger. “A lady asked her, ‘Are these drinks yours?’ She said, ‘What’s the problem?’ The lady said, ‘I didn’t say it’s a problem, just asking you if the drinks are yours?'”

According to the post, the woman “reluctantly removed the drinks.”

Many netizens took to the post’s comments section to join in on calling out such behaviour. Others shared what they would have done had they been interacting with her. “No consideration. Sometimes you need to use common sense. She (could have) just put the drink on the floor,” wrote one.

Still, another wrote, “Ungracious and inconsiderate act.”

A third shared a similar experience: “I have told a girl to remove her shopping bag from the chair. She wanted to let me sit but the bag was not removed. So I did it for her. Like here’s your bag. Please hold it. Aunty needs space.”

One, however, saw things in a slightly different way. “She looks busy on (her) phone, no place to put her drink. Not purposely I guess.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg