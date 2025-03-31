The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

‘Smiling at work’ is harassment, Japanese survey reveals

Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/waitress-taking-an-order-3801698/

Jobs

‘Smiling at work’ is harassment, Japanese survey reveals

Author AvatarJARA CARBALLO
|April 11, 2025

JAPAN: A new poll initiated by Helpfeel Inc. that was featured in a recent HRD Asia article prompted debates about the limits of customer service, primarily on the expectations placed on customer service workers. The study, which polled 1,070 people all over Japan, aimed to detect which customer service set-ups do people consider as harassment. A prominent finding came out – 45% of respondents saw the slogan “smile please” directed at store staff as a type of harassment.

According to a Helpfeel insider, many of the respondents feel that maintaining a specific “customer service face” creates unwarranted pressure. The conclusions of the census echoed the company’s past survey, which found that asking crew members to be more agreeable and courteous was also seen as harassment.

McDonald’s Japan

The shifting landscape of customer service outlooks is most noticeable in McDonald’s Japan, where it has recently “fixed” its famous “Work with a Smile” strategy. Once a trademark of the McDonald’s customer service tactic, the “smile directive” is no longer in use. Reacting to criticisms, largely from the millennials and Gen Z customers, McDonald’s Japan substituted its earlier motto with “Work with your Style”.

To better address the issue, McDonald’s teamed up with TBWA\HAKUHODO, an advertising agency, and Ano, a music group, and initiated a campaign that emphasises the diversity of working styles within the company. The drive presented a song that depicted the actual moods and states of mind of McDonald’s staff members, motioning a change in the company’s strategy to customer service. Through the new campaign, the fast-food giant is saying that McDonald’s is no longer a place where “smiling is compulsory”, but rather a venue that embraces an extensive assortment of expressions, knowing that each employee has their distinctive style.

The effect of the alteration made was substantial. Using the new marketing initiative, the number of job applicants surged to more than a hundred per cent, which led to over a hundred thousand new hires. This change in strategy not only enticed more job aspirants, principally from Gen Z, but also aided in shaping the notion of customer service, highlighting the welfare and happiness of its workforce as a major element of the company’s individuality.

At a time when employee satisfaction is progressively associated with customer approval, McDonald’s Japan’s shift in strategy can be viewed as a trailblazer for other establishments to emulate when they reassess their approach to service standards. As customer service outlooks keep evolving, businesses that prioritise the well-being of their workers will be the ones that will succeed in the future.

TAGS
Customer serviceHarrassmentMcDonald's Japan

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

‘Even scoring interviews feels like striking a pot of gold,’ 24 yo fresh grad exhausted after 90 days of job hunting
Jobs|Singapore News-April 4, 2025
Gender disparity stifles women’s progress in STEM careers: Survey
Business|Jobs-April 4, 2025
Taiwan chipmaker UMC’s US$5B new wafer fab facility in Singapore to create 700 jobs
Business|Jobs-April 2, 2025
Singapore’s workforce on the move: Half of employees eyeing new jobs in 2025
Jobs-April 2, 2025
Close to 25% of Singapore office workers quit their jobs due to lack of development opportunities: Survey
Jobs|Singapore News-April 2, 2025
Singapore’s finance giants exploit contract hiring frenzy to cut costs
Jobs-April 2, 2025
Singapore’s graduates trapped – High hopes, low pay, and a cost-of-living crisis
Jobs-April 2, 2025
Singaporean man achieves FIRE at 48, making over S$250K/year, but asks, ‘What should I pursue in life? I don’t want to rot at home…’
Jobs-March 31, 2025
My dad, late 50s, got laid off; how now?
Jobs-March 31, 2025