SkillFuture uptake increased in 2024, but some Singaporeans say it still doesn’t lead to jobs

SINGAPORE: More Singaporeans tapped into their SkillsFuture credits in 2024 in hopes of improving their job prospects, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a press release on Wednesday (April 9)—but some Singaporeans say it still doesn’t lead to jobs.

According to SSG, in 2024, about 260,000 people used their SkillsFuture credits, a 35 per cent jump compared to 2023. Of these, 28,000 tapped into the mid-career credits when these were introduced in May 2024, providing an extra S$4,000 in SkillsFuture credits to Singaporeans aged 40 and above. Meanwhile, younger Singaporeans will receive the same amount when they hit 40, with the credits usable for over 7,000 eligible courses, as reported by Channel News Asia.

SSG said about 112,000 Singaporeans took up full qualifications and stackable courses from institutes of higher learning, SkillsFuture Career Transition Programmes (SCTP), and courses to meet progression requirements under the Progressive Wage Model — 20% more than the year before.

Still, feedback from some Singaporeans paints a different picture.

While SSG highlighted that 54% of 14,000 individuals who completed one of the 239 SCTP courses in 2024 found jobs within six months, several online commenters shared that they saw little benefit from the effort.

One user wrote, “Realised [I] can’t even get the job after attending courses using the skill fund.” Another said, “​​I got 57 SkillsFuture passports, but the company HR doesn’t care about it…waste of time taking it.” One even described the scheme as “a flop programme”.

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, “Just admit to the fact that more locals are getting retrenched and needed to take the SkillsFuture to get some relief.”

Tan Kok Yam, chief executive of SSG, said they want to make it “as easy as possible” for Singaporeans to find courses they want and deliver the right information to help them decide how to use their mid-career credits.

He added that SSG will also boost confidence in the training sector by raising the quality of available courses and providers.

He noted that “quality is always a work in progress”; that’s why the statutory board is keeping a close eye on improving quality over time while “allowing training providers… courses to innovate.”

SSG is also “weeding out” outdated courses and training providers that have become less relevant.

SSG said, “Training providers are expected to consistently review and raise training standards to ensure positive training quality and outcomes. They must undergo the Training Provider Quality Assessment (TPQA) and pass the evaluation to maintain eligibility for SSG funding.”

In 2024, around 15% of audited providers were either terminated or pulled out because their courses didn’t meet quality standards.

Stricter criteria have also been put in place for course renewals. “Courses that do poorly will not be renewed for funding or may be removed from the course directory before the end of their validity and be required to make improvements before re-applying,” SSG said in its released statement. /TISG

