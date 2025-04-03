The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

SkillFuture uptake increased in 2024, but some Singaporeans say it still doesn&#8217;t lead to jobs

Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore News

SkillFuture uptake increased in 2024, but some Singaporeans say it still doesn’t lead to jobs

Author AvatarMary Alavanza
|April 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: More Singaporeans tapped into their SkillsFuture credits in 2024 in hopes of improving their job prospects, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a press release on Wednesday (April 9)—but some Singaporeans say it still doesn’t lead to jobs.

According to SSG, in 2024, about 260,000 people used their SkillsFuture credits, a 35 per cent jump compared to 2023. Of these, 28,000 tapped into the mid-career credits when these were introduced in May 2024, providing an extra S$4,000 in SkillsFuture credits to Singaporeans aged 40 and above. Meanwhile, younger Singaporeans will receive the same amount when they hit 40, with the credits usable for over 7,000 eligible courses, as reported by Channel News Asia.

SSG said about 112,000 Singaporeans took up full qualifications and stackable courses from institutes of higher learning, SkillsFuture Career Transition Programmes (SCTP), and courses to meet progression requirements under the Progressive Wage Model — 20% more than the year before.

Still, feedback from some Singaporeans paints a different picture.

While SSG highlighted that 54% of 14,000 individuals who completed one of the 239 SCTP courses in 2024 found jobs within six months, several online commenters shared that they saw little benefit from the effort.

One user wrote, “Realised [I] can’t even get the job after attending courses using the skill fund.” Another said, “​​I got 57 SkillsFuture passports, but the company HR doesn’t care about it…waste of time taking it.” One even described the scheme as “a flop programme”.

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, “Just admit to the fact that more locals are getting retrenched and needed to take the SkillsFuture to get some relief.”

Tan Kok Yam, chief executive of SSG, said they want to make it “as easy as possible” for Singaporeans to find courses they want and deliver the right information to help them decide how to use their mid-career credits.

He added that SSG will also boost confidence in the training sector by raising the quality of available courses and providers.

He noted that “quality is always a work in progress”; that’s why the statutory board is keeping a close eye on improving quality over time while “allowing training providers… courses to innovate.”

SSG is also “weeding out” outdated courses and training providers that have become less relevant.

SSG said, “Training providers are expected to consistently review and raise training standards to ensure positive training quality and outcomes. They must undergo the Training Provider Quality Assessment (TPQA) and pass the evaluation to maintain eligibility for SSG funding.”

In 2024, around 15% of audited providers were either terminated or pulled out because their courses didn’t meet quality standards.

Stricter criteria have also been put in place for course renewals. “Courses that do poorly will not be renewed for funding or may be removed from the course directory before the end of their validity and be required to make improvements before re-applying,” SSG said in its released statement. /TISG 

Read also: Only 36% of Singapore job seekers are familiar with skills-first hiring; soft skills and experience outweigh degree—report

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

TAGS
JobsSkillsfutureSkillsFuture Singapore (SSG)

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man leaves $60K watch in public to see if anyone takes it—but no one does
Singapore News-April 9, 2025
Reuters report counts Singapore among ‘potential winners’ from US tariff ‘onslaught’
Singapore News-April 9, 2025
Tweet about Singapore creating the ‘world’s most efficient healthcare system’ gets 3.5 million views
Singapore News-April 5, 2025
Singapore will take a bigger hit than others; stability won’t return anytime soon: PM Lawrence Wong
SG Economy|Singapore News-April 5, 2025
‘That’s why it’s called a General Election,’ commenters quip at ex-SAF officers turned potential candidates
PAP|Singapore News-April 4, 2025
Clinic’s announcement that it will require teleconsultations to last at least 1 minute draws raised eyebrows online
Singapore News-April 4, 2025
Speculation over Ng Chee Meng being tipped to contest Jalan Kayu SMC mounts
PAP|Singapore News-April 4, 2025
‘Even scoring interviews feels like striking a pot of gold,’ 24 yo fresh grad exhausted after 90 days of job hunting
Jobs|Singapore News-April 4, 2025
Goh Cheng Liang, Li Xiting, and Forrest Li lead Forbes’ Singapore’s richest in 2025; number of SG billionaires rose to 49
Singapore News-April 3, 2025
Singaporean employee shocked after discovering his ‘foolish boss’ only got hired because he was closely related to CEO
Singapore News-April 3, 2025
Smiles and thumbs up greet WP team at Marine Parade – Braddell Heights
Singapore News|WP-April 3, 2025
‘If not you, then who?’ – Vivian Balakrishnan’s denial about post ‘like’ raises even more concerns
Singapore News|Singapore Politics-April 3, 2025