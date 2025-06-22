Enjoy 6 long weekends next year! Singapore public holiday dates for 2026

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can enjoy six long weekends next year, as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (June 16) announced the dates of public holidays for 2026.

The six long weekends include:

Good Friday: Friday, April 3

Labour Day: Friday, May 1

Vesak Day: Sunday, May 31 (with Monday, June 1, as a public holiday)

National Day: Sunday, Aug 9 (with Monday, Aug 10, as a public holiday)

Deepavali: Sunday, Nov 8 (with Monday, Nov 9, as a public holiday)

Christmas Day: Friday, Dec 25

The other public holidays are:

New Year’s Day – Thursday, Jan 1

Chinese New Year – Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 17 and 18

Hari Raya Puasa – Saturday, March 21 (subject to confirmation)

Hari Raya Haji – Wednesday, May 27 (subject to confirmation)

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s basic salary on top of their gross rate of pay for that day, according to MOM.

Still, employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute the public holiday with another working day.

Employers can also choose to grant time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, to employees who work on a public holiday.

For more information on public holiday provisions under the Employment Act, visit here . /TISG

