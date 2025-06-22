Sunday, June 22, 2025
28.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Depositphotos/ChinaImages
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Enjoy 6 long weekends next year! Singapore public holiday dates for 2026

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can enjoy six long weekends next year, as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (June 16) announced the dates of public holidays for 2026.

The six long weekends include:

  • Good Friday: Friday, April 3
  • Labour Day: Friday, May 1
  • Vesak Day: Sunday, May 31 (with Monday, June 1, as a public holiday)
  • National Day: Sunday, Aug 9 (with Monday, Aug 10, as a public holiday)
  • Deepavali: Sunday, Nov 8 (with Monday, Nov 9, as a public holiday)
  • Christmas Day: Friday, Dec 25

The other public holidays are:

  • New Year’s Day – Thursday, Jan 1
  • Chinese New Year – Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 17 and 18
  • Hari Raya Puasa – Saturday, March 21 (subject to confirmation)
  • Hari Raya Haji – Wednesday, May 27 (subject to confirmation)

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s basic salary on top of their gross rate of pay for that day, according to MOM.

- Advertisement -
See also  M Ravi wins International Bar Association's award for outstanding contributions to human rights

Still, employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute the public holiday with another working day.

Employers can also choose to grant time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, to employees who work on a public holiday.

For more information on public holiday provisions under the Employment Act, visit here. /TISG

Read also: Non-life-threatening 995 calls to be redirected to medical triage helpline from June 1

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

“Why no English?” — Are foreign businesses in Singapore leaving locals behind?

SINGAPORE: A viral Reddit post has reignited the conversation...
Lifestyle

Local asks if anyone else is overwhelmed by the ‘sheer number of people’ in SG

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked whether anyone...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

“Why no English?” — Are foreign businesses in Singapore leaving locals behind?

SINGAPORE: A viral Reddit post has reignited the conversation...

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...

More students step forward after NTU student says citation typos led to false AI cheating accusation

SINGAPORE: A student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has...

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on...

Business

The millionaire mindset: 3 powerful ways wealthy people think differently

What distinguishes those who create long-term wealth from those...

Malaysia’s PM Anwar vows to ‘make necessary adjustments’ from SEZ foreign investors’ feedback ‘if absolutely necessary’

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed that...

After Standard Chartered offshores jobs to India, Reddit user asks what S’poreans are doing to protect themselves

SINGAPORE: Reports that Standard Chartered laid off 80 staff...

Singapore family offices pivot investment amid global volatility

SINGAPORE: Family offices (FOs) worldwide, including those based in...

Singapore Politics

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

© The Independent Singapore