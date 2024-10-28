SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Singaporean took to social media on Monday (Oct 21) to share that her take-home pay amounted to only S$1,590 despite working 11 hours daily as a full-time dental assistant.

In her post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, she mentioned she was the only support staff at the clinic, responsible for ‘assisting with dental surgeries, managing orders and deliveries, handling inventory, opening and closing the clinic, and being the hygienist.’

She also revealed that her 20-minute lunch break is often rushed and happens randomly because the clinic operates non-stop.

She went on to detail her exhausting daily schedule, writing, “I wake up at 6 am and start commuting at 7.15 am to reach the clinic by 8.30 am. I finish work around 7.20/30 pm and commute; I reach home at around 8.20 pm.”

“I work these hours Monday-Saturday. Around 11 hours a day × 6 days a week ≈ 66 hours a week.”

What made her situation even more overwhelming was that she had been left to cover additional duties after the clinic’s receptionist had to leave for personal reasons, forcing her to juggle multiple roles on her own.

So, in addition to her primary responsibilities, she was also put in charge of scheduling patient appointments, processing payments, and addressing patients’ queries.

“I know this is a job that needs zero experience, but my duties cover literally everything,” she lamented.

Having grown up abroad and being unfamiliar with the typical working conditions in Singapore before starting at the clinic, she expressed her confusion, stating:

“I guess what I’m trying to ask is if this is normal. Are these hours and this pay the norm here? I know SG has a reputation for hustle culture, but this seems a bit excessive.”

Moreover, she mentioned she felt conflicted about leaving the job as the dentist was a family member.

However, given that she needs to start preparing for her university applications, she’s planning to cut down her work 5 days a week starting in November.

“It’s not even like I desperately need the money either; I just feel bad leaving the job at this point as it would just be the dentist alone in the clinic. It is also so lonely because there are no other coworkers,” she explained.

“It sounds like you’re being exploited by your own relatives, of all people.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors thought that the young woman was being exploited by her own family member and thus advised her to leave the job.

One Redditor said, “If your family member does not value you enough to pay you well, don’t feel bad about leaving. Look at job sites for the market rate for dental assistants; it shouldn’t be this low.

My friend works as a dental hygienist; she’s doing pretty okay and leaves work early.”

Another expressed, “It sounds like you’re being exploited by your relatives, of all people.

I wouldn’t work for relatives or friends because the dynamics make it easier for them to take advantage of you, and you should maintain boundaries between the workplace and familial/social relations.”

Others encouraged her to reflect on her long-term goals, asking if the job aligned with her career aspirations.

One Redditor said, “Is this job helping with your degree or future career? Are you staying because you want to be a dentist and think you can learn from it?

If not, you really should cut down your hours or consider leaving. Your future and well-being should come first.”

Some also urged her to ask for a salary increase and to ensure she is compensated for the overtime hours she has been putting in.

One Redditor added, “Ask for a salary increase and longer break time. If not, no need to give face; just quit after finding a new job.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)