The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

Singer Tank Lu had a 12-hour liver and heart transplant

Photo: Instagram/Tank Lu

Celebrity

Singer Tank Lu had a 12-hour liver and heart transplant

Author AvatarLydia Koh
|April 10, 2025

TAIWAN: In November 2024, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Tank Lu underwent a 12-hour heart and liver transplant as reported by The Straits Times On April 7, he was discharged from the hospital. The surgery was the reason that he has not been in the public eye. On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 43-year-old held a press conference on the same day with his doctors to discuss his recovery as well as the ups and downs of his health.

In Lu’s view, he had undergone a profound renewal, like a second life. The 12-hour long surgery brought him back from the brink of death. Lu went through a painful recovery period, overcame difficulties after the surgery despite the odds, and walked out of the hospital after going through the most challenging stage.

Photo: Instagram/Tank Lu

Reduced workload due to illness

Lu made his debut in 2005 and is famous for songs like Personal Angel (2006) and If I Become A Memory (2009). In 2007, he reduced his workload due to hereditary heart disease. For nearly a decade, he was on hiatus from show business. To revive his career, the singer signed a contract with a new agency in May 2022 and moved to Hangzhou, China.

The singer filled the past two years with a flurry of activity: new music, a tour, and numerous variety show engagements. Lu said things were going well. However, in late March 2024, just like previously, his health became worse and it affected his daily life. He was then admitted to The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine for treatment.

Surgery will be complex

According to the doctors, only a simultaneous heart and liver transplant can help him recover fully  from his sickness. Lu recognised both the challenging nature of the surgery and the need for matching organs and shared that in order not to feel regrets, he spent six days, day and night, to write 10 songs for his new album. It was launched on July 30, 2024.

During that time, the singer held performances in Kuala Lumpur as well as Kaohsiung, and Taipei in Taiwan. He shared that after the tour ended, he felt that his illness worsened at an unexpected rate. His heart failed, followed by his liver. A series of health crises struck him: August brought fevers and infections, September saw him lose his ability to stand, and by November he could no longer eat.

Lu’s blood was clotting abnormally, and his heart and liver were functioning at dangerous levels. On Nov 21, a brain-dead patient provided a donation, and the hospital’s skilled teams began preparing for Lu’s transplant surgery.

TAGS
12-hoursHeart and liver transplantTank Lu

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indian movie star Pawan Kalyan rushes to Singapore as his son is among those injured in River Valley fire
Celebrity-April 9, 2025
Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault on nurse
Celebrity-April 9, 2025
Malaysia-born comedian Ronnie Chieng is now a US citizen
Celebrity-April 9, 2025
Before Ip Man: The underrated films that shaped Donnie Yen as an action legend
Celebrity-April 7, 2025
Dee Hsu denies that the late Barbie Hsu’s jewellery has been sold at auction houses
Celebrity-April 5, 2025
Five reasons why Stefanie Sun remains Singapore’s favourite after 25 years, as evidenced by her April concerts
Celebrity-April 3, 2025
Celebrity culinary adventures: The top eateries in Penang and KL recommended by actor Zhang Zetong
Celebrity-April 3, 2025
After three years, reclusive actor Takeshi Kaneshiro is once again in the spotlight
Celebrity-April 2, 2025
Shaun Chen’s late father was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver has turned himself in
Celebrity-April 2, 2025
Jay Chou’s doppelganger loves the Mandopop king’s music but he can’t sing
Celebrity-April 1, 2025
Wang Yibo gets into car accident while driving Audi R8
Celebrity-April 1, 2025
Ferlyn Wong embarks on a journey of dual identity in Mediacorp’s Emerald Hill
Celebrity-March 31, 2025