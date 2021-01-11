Entertainment Celebrity Spotted: Kim Kardashian wearing her wedding ring after DIVORCE rumours with Kanye...

Spotted: Kim Kardashian wearing her wedding ring after DIVORCE rumours with Kanye West

Kardashian was spotted wearing her simple wedding band while visiting her grandmother MJ.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

On this week’s episode of keeping up with 2021, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing her wedding ring despite the ongoing rumours of a divorce with Kanye West!

According to People, Kardashian ditched her diamond engagement ring worth $1.5 million as they captured the moment during her visit to her grandmother’s, MJ, home.

Kardashian was spotted wearing her simple wedding band while visiting her grandmother MJ.

Screenrant says Kardashian was photographed heading for a visit to her grandmother’s and upon her arrival at Mary Jo Campbell‘s home on Monday, she was seen wearing her wedding band as she got out of her car.

- Advertisement -

These divorce rumours began after Kardashian was seen working with renown celebrity lawyer, Laura Wasser earlier this week.

Photo credits: Instagram screengrab

It’s safe to say that Kim is ready to leave her seven-year-long marriage but not that simple-dainty wedding ring on her finger just yet!

Can we blame her though? Divorces are never easy, even for celebrities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayatdenhaq (@hayatdenhaq_)

Page Six reported that sources have shared Kim’s efforts in protecting Kanye West and helping him cope with his mental health struggles.

However, Kanye’s feisty ambition to run for president during America’s election period was the final straw for her.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source told Page Six.

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Civil servant acquitted after being accused of bumping into LRT commuter’s backside

A 30-year-old civil servant facing an indecent assault charge was acquitted in court on Tuesday (5 January), after he was accused of deliberately bumping a woman’s buttocks during an LRT ride on 13 Aug 2019. The female commuter claimed that she boarded...
View Post
Featured News

Sengkang GRC MPs take on deputy roles within new Workers’ Party CEC

The four Members of Parliament (MPs) representing Sengkang GRC have been given deputy roles in the new Workers’ Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), according to a list of appointment holders released by the opposition party on Wednesday (6 Jan). The four...
View Post
Featured News

Carousell deletes fake posts listing Singapore and PM Lee for sale

Local e-commerce platform Carousell has deleted troll accounts that had put Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Parliament House and national icons like the Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Zoo for sale online. While the listings have been removed on Carousell,...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore