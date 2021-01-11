Spotted: Kim Kardashian wearing her wedding ring after DIVORCE rumours with Kanye West

- Advertisement -

On this week’s episode of keeping up with 2021, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing her wedding ring despite the ongoing rumours of a divorce with Kanye West!

According to People, Kardashian ditched her diamond engagement ring worth $1.5 million as they captured the moment during her visit to her grandmother’s, MJ, home.

Kardashian was spotted wearing her simple wedding band while visiting her grandmother MJ.

Screenrant says Kardashian was photographed heading for a visit to her grandmother’s and upon her arrival at Mary Jo Campbell‘s home on Monday, she was seen wearing her wedding band as she got out of her car.

These divorce rumours began after Kardashian was seen working with renown celebrity lawyer, Laura Wasser earlier this week.

It’s safe to say that Kim is ready to leave her seven-year-long marriage but not that simple-dainty wedding ring on her finger just yet!

Can we blame her though? Divorces are never easy, even for celebrities.

Page Six reported that sources have shared Kim’s efforts in protecting Kanye West and helping him cope with his mental health struggles.

However, Kanye’s feisty ambition to run for president during America’s election period was the final straw for her.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source told Page Six.