Male version of Sisters Who Make Waves rumoured to have Andy Lau, Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Jimmy Lin and Wu Chun in lineup

Since its premiere in 2020, the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves is one of the most popular shows. The two seasons were well received by viewers and the talent competition even helped to boost the popularity of the already established participants. With the success of the show, it is not surprising that there are reported to be talks to launch a Brothers version of the show. It is believed that there are plans to start filming in July.

The rumoured male lineup went viral because of the big names in it including Andy Lau, reported 8days.sg. It seems that the 59-year-old Hong Kong Heavenly King was only listed as a “founder”, that is, the person who gathers the contestants, although rumour has it that he’s interested in taking part in the competition as well. The star-studded lineup is said to include Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Jimmy Lin, Wu Chun, Jordan Chan, Mike He, Calvin Chen, Annie Yi’s husband Qin Hao, and Chen Kun.

Just imagine all these big names singing and dancing their hearts out on stage at the same time, trying their best to make the final boy band. Netizens had mixed reaction to the news. Some can’t wait for it to happen while others found the supposed list of contenders way too unrealistic to be true.

“After looking at the list, I feel it’s impossible ‘cos everyone is so busy,” wrote one commenter, while another said the rumour was just a ruse to drum up publicity, adding, “I don’t believe Andy Lau would ever participate in such a show.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if the rumours are true, after all.

Born on September 27, 1961, Andy Lau Tak Wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer. He has been one of Hong Kong's most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career. In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named as the "Fourth Tiger" among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.

