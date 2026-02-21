Singapore Pools: Toto Hong Bao draw offers S$12M jackpot on Feb 27 as outlets extend ticket sales hours

SINGAPORE: First prize starts at S$12 million as Singapore Pools extends outlet sales hours and rolls out festive packs. The annual Toto Hong Bao draw will take place on Feb 27 at 9:30 p.m.

Singapore Pools confirmed the draw will be held on the 11th day of the Chinese New Year. If no one wins the top prize in the Feb 23 Toto draw, the Hong Bao jackpot could grow even larger. All Singapore Pools outlets will stay open until 9 p.m. on draw day to handle the expected crowd. Festive packs priced at S$10 and S$20 will go on sale from 6:10 p.m. on Feb 23.

The Hong Bao draw is a yearly feature on the betting calendar. It blends the festive mood of the Chinese New Year with the hope of a windfall. For many, it is less about strategy and more about tradition. Families buy tickets together. Friends split shares. Some pick numbers linked to birthdays or lucky digits.

The most recent Toto draw on Feb 19 produced a single Group 1 winner. The winning System 7 ticket was sold at Block 279, Bishan Street 24. That winner walked away with about S$1.47 million.

Last year’s Hong Bao jackpot reached S$12.6 million and was split among three winning shares. Earlier this month, the Reunion Draw on Feb 13 saw one winning share take home over S$6.18 million.

Big jackpot draws often trigger long queues and spark chatter online, with hopeful players sharing ticket photos and number combinations. The sums involved may be eye-catching, but regulators continue to remind the public to play within their means.

The Hong Bao draw has become part of the wider festive rhythm, alongside reunion dinners and house visits, offering one more reason for people to test their luck before the new year settles into routine.

For those planning to take part, tickets will be available at all outlets. The draw will be held at Singapore Pools’ headquarters at Middle Road. As always, enjoy the moment, but spend wisely, as GRA’s CNY ‘Master Ma’ also advised.

