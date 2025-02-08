Singapore News

3 Singapore Pool bettors split S$12.6M Toto Hong Bao jackpot; each taking home S$4.2 million!

Mary Alavanza

February 8, 2025

SINGAPORE: Three Singapore bettors won the S$12.6 million Toto Hong Bao Draw jackpot on Friday, Feb 7, each taking home S$4.2 million. The winning numbers were 16, 18, 22, 23, 28 and 35, with an additional number of 32.

According to The Straits Times, the winning tickets were bought at different locations—a 7-Eleven store at 3 McCallum Street, a Singapore Pools outlet in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, and through Singapore Pools’ account betting service.

Apart from the jackpot winners, 36 other ticket buyers bagged the Group 2 category prize, each receiving S$73,857.

In the hours leading up to the draw, there were long queues at Singapore Pools outlets across the island. At Nex shopping mall in Serangoon, the line outside the FairPrice outlet stretched towards the carpark, as people tried their luck at winning the top prize.

The Toto Hong Bao Draw has been held annually by Singapore Pools since 2000.

To play, bettors must select at least six numbers between 1 and 49. Each draw produces six winning numbers and an additional number, with prizes awarded based on the number of matches.

At least three matching numbers are required to win, while the jackpot is reserved for those who match all six. If there are multiple winners, the prize is divided equally.

Singapore has seen some record-breaking Toto wins over the years. The largest jackpot split among Group 1 winners was in 2022 when eight lottery winners shared S$19.4 million. The highest amount won on a single ticket was S$13.1 million on May 9, 2024. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

