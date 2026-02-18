‘Social gambling is only allowed at home’ — GRA’s CNY ‘Master Ma’ video reminds Singaporeans to ‘just play for fun’ with family and friends

SINGAPORE: As Chinese New Year visits roll on, the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) of Singapore has stepped in with a timely reminder: keep social gambling at home.

On Feb 16, the GRA released a short Facebook video featuring a character styled as a feng shui master named “Master Ma.” The message was that if you want to play cards with family and friends this festive season, do it at home, not in hotels, not in chalets, not in vacation homes, and not in public spaces whatsoever.

The regulator used humour and wordplay to drive home the point. The video reminded viewers that gambling in places such as hotels and holiday rentals is illegal. It urged people not to be careless or become a “troublemaker” during the celebrations. In the clip, “Master Ma” advises people to keep their bets small and steady, stick to family gatherings, and avoid overstepping the line. The tone was light, but the message was firm enough.

During the Chinese New Year, many households bring out the cards, and a few rounds of blackjack or mahjong often follow reunion dinners. Social gambling among family and friends in a private home is allowed under Singapore’s Gambling Control Act, but move that same activity into a public venue, and the law changes.

In recent years, enforcement has tightened around unlicensed gambling in short-term rentals and hotel rooms. Authorities have warned that the festive spirit does not override the law. The GRA’s video reflects that stance, but in a way that is easier to digest.

The regulator’s approach shows how agencies are also shifting their tone. Instead of long advisories, they are using short, shareable videos to convey the message.

For Singaporeans, the takeaway is that a friendly game at home with relatives is fine, but taking the same deck of cards to a hotel suite is not.