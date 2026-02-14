Single S$1 QuickPick ticket wins S$6.18 million in Singapore Pools Reunion Toto draw at NEX Serangoon

SINGAPORE: A single S$1 QuickPick ticket has won more than S$6.18 million in Singapore Pools’ Reunion Toto draw.

The draw took place on Friday night, February 13, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 25, 43, 45 and 49, with 4 as the additional number, 8world News reported, citing the Singapore Pools website.

The sole winner grabbed S$6,188,268 from Group 1. The ticket was bought at the NTUC FairPrice outlet in NEX shopping mall in Serangoon. It was placed using a “QuickPick Ordinary Entry”. That means the system chose the numbers. The punter simply paid S$1 and left it to chance.

It is a reminder of how modest bets can lead to life-changing sums. In Singapore, Toto often draws crowds before festive periods. The Reunion Toto draw, in particular, is timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year season, when families gather, and hopes run high.

This time, only one ticket matched all six numbers. There was no need to split the top prize. After the Reunion Toto draw, Singapore Pools will hold its S$12 million Hongbao Toto draw on Friday, Feb 27, at 9.30 pm.

Big jackpot draws tend to spark office chatter and group bets. They also raise many questions about luck and odds. For one person in Serangoon, Friday night turned into a windfall.

For everyone else, the next draw will be held on Monday, Feb 16, with the prize reset to S$1 million.

Read related: Singapore Pools: 3,000 bets paid out twice after system glitch; winners received double winning payouts