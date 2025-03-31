Singapore gets ranked 4th globally as 242,400 millionaires flock to the island nation in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Lion City lands fourth in the Henley & Partners World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025, branding Singapore as a wealth paradise, with 242,400 millionaires calling it home.

What’s driving the spate of millionaires’ exodus?

An article from DM News writes that Singapore has a captivating recipe—an environment conducive to business, low taxes, and a rock-solid legal structure, making it very attractive to entrepreneurs and investors racing for stability.

Moreover, Singapore’s strategic post in Asia, matched with world-class infrastructure, trailblazing ports, and a top-notch airport, make the Lion City additionally enticing. Integrate a multicultural ambience with indulgent living options, and a horde of millionaires come flocking in.

Internationally, Singapore has even outdone some wealth capitals. London, once known as a leading favourite of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), now stands in sixth place with 215,700 magnates, showing how wealth is leaning toward Asia’s vigorous markets.

The top three in the list are New York, with 349,500 millionaires; Tokyo, 298,300; and the San Francisco Bay Area, 259,200 HNWIs. They still lead, but Singapore is closing the gap fast.

Part of Singapore’s advantage is its Global Investor Program. The program allows HNWIs to sink no less than S$10 million into local businesses for a shot at permanent residency.

Tech is another driver, with the city positioning itself as a Silicon Valley of the East. Startups and innovation centres are emerging, catching the attention of millionaire founders and venture capitalists keen on riding the upsurge.

Another is real estate, where towering condominiums and luxury manors accommodate the elite. Prices are precipitous, and major properties can hit S$5,000 per square foot. For millionaires, it’s a small price for a toehold in this flourishing tiny nation.

The Henley & Partners report also hints at lifestyle perquisites—high-quality schools, Michelin-starred dining, and a secure and hygienic environment. For HNWIs with families, Singapore is a valuable combination of good prospects and a high quality of life.

Inequality in the glittering Singapore?

However, there’s another side to this dazzling narrative. Wealth absorption in Singapore, where the top 1% hold virtually a third of the country’s affluence, raises prickly questions about inequality.

The government appears to be making efforts to address the issue with policies such as advanced taxes and housing appropriations to bridge the gap. However, with the burgeoning number of tycoons getting inside Singapore, the burden is ever present in keeping growth all-encompassing, not just a windfall for the exclusively wealthy.

Globally, Singapore’s meteoric rise indicates a wider trend—Asia’s stealing the limelight from Western affluent strongholds. The report noted that over the past decade, cities like Singapore and Hong Kong have expanded and gained ground as Europe and the US fester.

While it’s not invincible, Singapore’s adaptability is mythical. From a lethargic harbour to a millionaires’ magnet, the city-state has a flair for reinventing itself, an attribute that will serve it well as wealth undercurrents advance.