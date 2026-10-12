Singapore dating isn't all bad: Netizens share stories of good dates and meaningful connections

Aiah Bathan | October 12, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Depositphotos/ HelloUG (for illustration purposes only) Asian couple dating

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore dating scene has its share of complaints, but not every experience ends badly. In a recent Reddit discussion, netizens shared what went right, from taking the pressure off by making the first move to meeting someone who came close to their ideal partner. A netizen curiously asked: “What are your positive experiences within the SG dating scene?”, primarily wanting to know the positive qualities, experiences, and stories that Singaporean men and women had that made them happy and glad when they were in their dating season.

This sparked an interesting discussion where many netizens shared their thoughts and own experiences.



One claimed that nowadays, there is too much negativity on the internet and made-up standards that most people don’t usually care about when dating. “Don't bother with negative reviews; everywhere has good and bad people. It is all based on luck. There are still people who are happy in their marriages without any drama,” a netizen declared. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For some, there are women who will generally let the other person know very quickly if you’re not the one they’re searching for in a partner. In relation to this, a netizen shared her experience that when she became proactive and took the courage to ask the guy out, it turned out to be a pleasant experience and it took a lot of pressure off the date.

“My one and only app date ended up meeting almost every single criteria i needed and wanted in a partner,” one more netizen remarked.

However, there were still some who did not agree with having a positive dating experience, and started to think that they are the problem. A netizen even stated that thinking about going on a romantic date fills him/her with dread.

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