‘Should I go for it?’ — SG job seeker asks after getting an interview invitation from a company with numerous bad reviews

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker took to social media to share that he’s been having second thoughts about attending a job interview after discovering numerous negative reviews about the company online.

According to his post on a popular forum, he had initially been excited about the opportunity. However, after digging into the company’s background, he found multiple complaints about toxic leadership, poor work-life balance, micromanagement, lack of manpower, and high staff turnover.

He also speculated that the positive reviews he read on Glassdoor are “fake.” He added, “By the way, it’s an SME company with less than 100 employees. I will be having an interview with them tomorrow. I’m not sure if I should still go for the interview or if I should cancel so as not to waste time.”

“Even though I’m quite desperate to get a job, I don’t wish to waste time either. If you guys have the same issue, will you still proceed with the interview?” he asked the community.

“Just go to the interview like a mock interview if you’re free…”

Netizens were quick to weigh in. Some advised him to go for the interview anyway, suggesting it could still be useful.

One netizen commented, “What’s the downside really besides some of your time? I would just go ahead and interview; you might end up liking it more than expected. Different story if you received an offer that you’re considering from them.”

Another said that he could also use this as a practice, “Just go to the interview like a mock interview if you’re free, so you can practice your interview skills.”

Meanwhile, a third advised him that he should look for himself and see if the negative reviews online are true, adding, “Ask them some questions like why the high turnover rate? Does the company not have good leadership? Why the lack of manpower?”

However, some opposed this idea and told the jobseeker that he should trust his instincts and not go to the interview. One Redditor added, “Do not proceed. Believe in data.”

Should you base your decision on bad reviews online?

Rather than relying solely on online reviews, it might be a good idea to go for the interview and see things for yourself. That way, you can make a more informed decision about whether the opportunity is right for you.

If you do attend the interview, according to Cassidy O’Donnell, writer for Work It Daily, it’s best not to bring up the negative reviews immediately. When you’re allowed to ask questions, start by building rapport with the interviewer. Ask thoughtful and genuine questions like, “What made you decide to join the company?” or “What qualities do you look for in an ideal candidate?”

Once you’ve established that connection, you can carefully raise the topic of negative feedback. Avoid sounding confrontational, though; try something like:

“I’ve done quite a bit of research on the company and came across some feedback that wasn’t entirely positive, which I understand is pretty common. No company is without its challenges. I’d love to hear your perspective—what do you think are the company’s strengths and areas that are still being worked on?”

If you move forward in the interview process, take the opportunity to ask questions similar to those of other people you speak with. Ask HR, a potential manager, or even future teammates if you get the chance.

Listen closely to how their answers compare. Are they consistent? Are people being honest and realistic, or are the responses overly rehearsed and polished? That can give you a better sense of whether the company culture aligns with what you’re looking for.