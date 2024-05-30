SINGAPORE: A new report from LinkedIn has shed light on the most sought-after skills for recent graduates entering the workforce, revealing that analysis, engineering, and design are the top skills required for entry-level positions in the Singapore job market.

According to the Career Start 2024 report, government administration is the fastest-growing industry for young professionals with a bachelor’s degree. Other significant industries that are actively hiring new graduates include education, accommodation and food services, hospitals and health care, and financial services. The data indicated a robust demand in these sectors, presenting numerous opportunities for new entrants into the job market.

For those holding a master’s degree, the report suggested that government administration and financial services are particularly promising fields. These sectors not only offer ample opportunities but also value the advanced skills and knowledge that come with higher education.

When it comes to specific roles, the report revealed that graduates with a bachelor’s degree can consider several key positions. Roles such as software engineer, marketing executive, and audit assistant are in high demand. Additionally, an increasing number of master’s degree graduates are securing positions as software engineers and teachers, reflecting a trend towards more specialized and technical roles.

In a notable shift from the pandemic-era work environment, the report pointed out that the vast majority of local entry-level positions now require employees to work on-site. Only 12.8% of these positions offer remote or hybrid work options, indicating a strong preference for in-person work settings among local employers.

For recent graduates and job seekers, these insights provide valuable guidance. Focusing on developing skills in analysis, engineering, and design can significantly enhance employability in the current job market. Additionally, understanding the industries and roles that are growing can help job seekers target their applications more effectively.

