Shopee customer wonders why her parcel delivery unsuccessful for 7 days when she ‘was at home all this period but no delivery at sight’

SINGAPORE — A Shopee customer posted online a screenshot of the delivery process for her order, wondering why for seven days, it said that her parcel was out for delivery, but she still hadn’t received it.

“Look at this order delivery from Shoppee. Not sure what is their delivery doing, unsuccessful delivery since 4 Feb 2023 till 11 Feb 2023. Was at home all this period and no delivery at sight. Shoppee still not processing the refund,” wrote Ms Sen Ly on Facebook on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Feb 11).

Ms Sen had placed the order via Shopee on Jan 24 and three days later, the seller in Malaysia shipped it out. By Jan 31 it had left the sorting centre in Malaysia and by Feb 2, arrived at the sorting facility in Singapore. On Feb 4 it was out for delivery.

However, in the next week, the parcel was supposedly out for delivery, with three unsuccessful delivery attempts. By the morning of Feb 12, it said the parcel was out for delivery again.

However, the screenshot said the parcel was supposed to have arrived on Feb 8, which meant it was already four days late.

A number of commenters on Ms Sen’s post wrote that they experienced the same thing.

The Independent Singapore understands that the relevant teams had been reached out to, and they said a refund was underway for Ms Sen’s process.

Ms Sen also added an update on her post: “Shoppee finally declared parcel was lost. Thank you all for your comments and advice.”/TISG

