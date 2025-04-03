Sembawang Town Council rebuts allegations of double standards and explains why it barred SDP from holding town hall meeting

SINGAPORE: Sembawang Town Council has rebutted claims of double standards and explained why it barred the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) from holding a town hall meeting in common premises.

The SDP chief Chee Soon Juan said in a TikTok video released at 11.30 am on April 7 that the town council prevented the SDP from holding the town hall meeting on common premises because it was a political activity.

Noting that the TikTok video went on to show footage of PAP MPs distributing rations and food items to residents, the Sembawang Town Council said on social media on Tuesday (April 8): “Dr Chee’s insinuation is that the Town Council practises double standards and is unfair to the SDP. This is untrue.”

The town council clarified that it responded to the SDP’s request by asserting that it does not permit political activities to be conducted in community spaces which are to be used for recreation, community activities and providing assistance to residents in need.

It added that the images used in Dr Chee’s TikTok videos were of MPs providing assistance to residents in need by distributing food rations. The town council said, “Indeed, the SDP itself had distributed rations to residents in common areas, and similarly, had faced no restrictions.”

Both Sembawang GRC and the newly carved Sembawang West SMC are expected to see a tough fight with the SDP contesting the seats. Dr Chee has announced his plan to stand at Sembawang West SMC and field his strongest team at Sembawang GRC. Incidentally, the National Solidarity Party is also interested in the GRC, where it lost to the PAP in the 2020 general election.