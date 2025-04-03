The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

Sembawang Town Council rebuts allegations of double standards and explains why it barred SDP from holding town hall meeting

Screengrab from https://web.facebook.com/yoursdp

Featured News | SDP

Sembawang Town Council rebuts allegations of double standards and explains why it barred SDP from holding town hall meeting

Author AvatarJewel Stolarchuk
|April 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: Sembawang Town Council has rebutted claims of double standards and explained why it barred the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) from holding a town hall meeting in common premises.

The SDP chief Chee Soon Juan said in a TikTok video released at 11.30 am on April 7 that the town council prevented the SDP from holding the town hall meeting on common premises because it was a political activity.

Noting that the TikTok video went on to show footage of PAP MPs distributing rations and food items to residents, the Sembawang Town Council said on social media on Tuesday (April 8): “Dr Chee’s insinuation is that the Town Council practises double standards and is unfair to the SDP. This is untrue.”

The town council clarified that it responded to the SDP’s request by asserting that it does not permit political activities to be conducted in community spaces which are to be used for recreation, community activities and providing assistance to residents in need.

It added that the images used in Dr Chee’s TikTok videos were of MPs providing assistance to residents in need by distributing food rations. The town council said, “Indeed, the SDP itself had distributed rations to residents in common areas, and similarly, had faced no restrictions.”

Both Sembawang GRC and the newly carved Sembawang West SMC are expected to see a tough fight with the SDP contesting the seats. Dr Chee has announced his plan to stand at Sembawang West SMC and field his strongest team at Sembawang GRC. Incidentally, the National Solidarity Party is also interested in the GRC, where it lost to the PAP in the 2020 general election.

With the next general election fast approaching, political observers have speculated that the SDP’s Northern Strategy is one to watch.

TAGS
GE2025

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

‘Well said’ — Singaporeans approve Pritam Singh’s backing PM Wong’s call for unity amid Trump tariff uncertainties
WP-April 9, 2025
WP’s master plan for Sengkang plan ‘sets the stage for the next lap’
WP-April 9, 2025
Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus
Business-April 7, 2025
Singapore and South Korea mark 50 years of friendship; what do South Koreans think and love about Singapore?
Asia-April 6, 2025
PV’s Lim Tean faces backlash over intention to contest Potong Pasir SMC
Singapore Politics-April 6, 2025
GE2025: RDU unveils People-First vision in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC campaign kick-off
Singapore Politics-April 6, 2025
OCBC to add up to 30 relationship managers in Greater China team as Hong Kong’s wealthy turn to Singapore banks for asset parking
Business-April 5, 2025
Tweet about Singapore creating the ‘world’s most efficient healthcare system’ gets 3.5 million views
Singapore News-April 5, 2025
Has MND and Poh Li San’s response to Chee Soon Juan backfired?
Singapore Politics-April 4, 2025
Young woman shares her parents are not supportive of her decision to remain ‘single for life’ in Singapore
Relationships-April 3, 2025
Opinion: Civil servants resigning ahead of GE2025: No-no or What’s the big deal?
Singapore Politics-April 3, 2025
Paul Tambyah says he chose SDP as it most aligned with his views
SDP|Singapore News-April 3, 2025