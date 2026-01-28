// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Recharging the battery of an electric vehicle with green energy at charging station eco power
Photo: Depositphotos/Boarding2Now(for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to switch to electric vehicles (EVs), as charging time could eat into the hours they rely on to maximise daily earnings.

One PHV driver who currently drives a hybrid car told Channel News Asia that he would not consider switching to an EV, as fast charging, which takes about an hour, would be “wasted” time.

Another hybrid car driver who works up to 14 hours daily shared similar reservations, saying refuelling his car at the end of his shift feels more reliable for him, even though he could save more with an EV.

The 62-year-old driver added, “I’ll have to charge maybe three or four hours, and then I have to come down to disconnect it, and I’m already very tired.”

In addition, with only six EV charging points near his Housing and Development Board (HDB) block, he said taking up charging space could soon lead to arguments with other residents.

See also  Singapore resident, an Elon Musk superfan gets on Forbes 400 list after going all out on Tesla stock

Charging concerns have made Singapore car buyers less keen on purchasing EVs, according to an EY survey released earlier this month.

While use of EVs rose by the end of 2025, reaching 7.4% of Singapore’s total car population, almost double that of the previous year, car leasing firms said charging concerns have kept EV uptake among PHV drivers limited.

Rental firm Bolt Car Leasing general manager Ng Chee Haw added that the fact that many private-hire drivers are older may contribute to the hesitation among drivers.

Still, despite limited EV uptake among drivers, private-hire platforms remain keen on promoting EV use due to fuel cost savings. Earlier this year, Grab teamed up with Chinese carmaker GAC to roll out 20,000 EVs across its fleet in Southeast Asia. /TISG

Read also: Singapore Motorshow sees surge in EV interest, even as survey shows buyers remain hesitant to own EVs

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

