Monday, January 12, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/monkeybusiness(for illustration purposes only)
BusinessSingapore News
Singapore car buyers planning to buy EVs drop amid charging-related concerns

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore car buyers have become less keen on buying electric vehicles (EVs), as charging concerns are pushing them towards purchasing internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, according to a new survey by EY, released on Friday (Jan 9).

EY’s 2025 Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) showed that EV purchase intent in Singapore fell to 58%, down from 73% in 2024, while those planning to buy an ICE vehicle in the next 24 months rose to 32% from 26%. The remaining 10% were undecided on which vehicle type they would purchase, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Charging-related concerns were raised by more than half of respondents, with 56% citing concerns over public charger quality and interoperability. More than four in 10 mentioned battery replacement costs, while 40% pointed to the limited availability of charging infrastructure.

In terms of how Singaporeans prefer to purchase their vehicle, 49% said they prefer completing the process in person, although this was lower than 65% in 2024. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

