Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to roll out an initial 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across its fleets in Southeast Asia.

The rollout will start with three models, the Aion Y, Aion ES, and Aion V, which will be introduced in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Under the collaboration, the Grab driver app will be integrated into GAC’s intelligent cockpit system, allowing navigation, trip details and other Grab information to be shown directly on the in-car display without drivers needing to switch between devices.

In a press release on Thursday (Jan 8), Grab chief product officer Philipp Kandal said the integration would help driver-partners receive timely and important data, such as precise navigation and safety alerts, in a more ergonomic way.

He added that the initiative will also provide a more seamless and intuitive experience that reduces driver-partners’ cognitive load while advancing the firm’s shared commitment to carbon neutrality and a sustainable future.

Driver-partners can choose to rent the EVs from Grab’s fleet partners or opt for financing support under Grab’s car ownership schemes.

Both companies said they will explore more technological innovations and ways to expand EV adoption across Southeast Asia. /TISG

