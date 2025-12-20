Grab acquires Beijing start-up Infermove in AI-enabled food delivery push

SINGAPORE: Grab Holdings has acquired Beijing-based start-up Infermove in a push to use artificial intelligence-enabled robotics for food delivery.

The Singapore-based company told Bloomberg News on Friday that Infermove’s solutions would add to its first- and last-mile delivery capabilities, adding that the investment would also support Infermove’s growth.

A spokesperson for Infermove confirmed the deal and related details.

The Chinese tech company was founded in Beijing in 2021 by Aaron (Yingxiang) Lu and Yuhan Long. The company has developed a mixed-road autonomous driving system and several hardware autonomous products, including armless and single-arm delivery robots, a driving armchair and a fishing feeder.

Before being acquired by Grab, Infermove raised about US$300,000 (S$387,990) in angel funding from investors such as MiraclePlus. In 2024, the company signed an agreement with a Tieda Technology subsidiary that valued the start-up at US$33 million (S$42.68 million). /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos