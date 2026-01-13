Singapore Motorshow sees surge in EV interest, even as survey shows buyers remain hesitant to own EVs

SINGAPORE: This year’s Singapore Motorshow drew 25% more visitors than last year as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) grew, even as charging-related concerns continue to hold back buyers’ decisions.

According to Channel News Asia, Motor Traders Association of Singapore president Glenn Tan said the increase in turnout was driven by growing openness towards the idea of EVs, including models from Chinese brands.

Despite the growing interest seen at the motor show, a recent survey suggested buyers remain cautious about owning EVs. EY’s 2025 Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) showed EV purchase intent in Singapore fell to 58% from 73% in 2024, as Singapore respondents cited charging-related concerns.

Still, automakers expect more buyers to turn to luxury EVs, especially in Singapore, with Audi Singapore’s managing director Martin Bayer describing the city-state as “the most progressive market for luxury EVs” compared to other markets in Southeast Asia, citing its charging system and clear long-term plans.

The motor show, held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, featured 37 automotive brands and more than 200 vehicle models. Most exhibitors showcased electric or hybrid vehicles, with Chinese manufacturers dominating the show floor. /TISG

