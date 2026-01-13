// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
BusinessTechnology
1 min.Read

Singapore Motorshow sees surge in EV interest, even as survey shows buyers remain hesitant to own EVs

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: This year’s Singapore Motorshow drew 25% more visitors than last year as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) grew, even as charging-related concerns continue to hold back buyers’ decisions.

According to Channel News Asia, Motor Traders Association of Singapore president Glenn Tan said the increase in turnout was driven by growing openness towards the idea of EVs, including models from Chinese brands.

Despite the growing interest seen at the motor show, a recent survey suggested buyers remain cautious about owning EVs. EY’s 2025 Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) showed EV purchase intent in Singapore fell to 58% from 73% in 2024, as Singapore respondents cited charging-related concerns.

Still, automakers expect more buyers to turn to luxury EVs, especially in Singapore, with Audi Singapore’s managing director Martin Bayer describing the city-state as “the most progressive market for luxury EVs” compared to other markets in Southeast Asia, citing its charging system and clear long-term plans.

See also  Gov. Kristi Noem faces lawsuit over viral dental endorsement

The motor show, held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, featured 37 automotive brands and more than 200 vehicle models. Most exhibitors showcased electric or hybrid vehicles, with Chinese manufacturers dominating the show floor. /TISG

Read also: China’s BYD reports weakest sales growth but will likely edge out Tesla as top EV seller

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //