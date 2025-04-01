‘Please send this intelligent person to Parliament’: Singaporeans wowed by WP’s Harpreet Singh

SINGAPORE: When new Workers’ Party (WP) member Harpreet Singh sat down for a long interview on the Yah Lah BUT Podcast earlier this week, the episode quickly went viral, getting thousands of views.

Many were impressed by Mr Harpreet Singh and expressed eagerness to see him in Parliament.

As a Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore, he is considered one of the biggest catches for the upcoming election. Hosts Haresh Tilani and Terence Chia teased him about being a “harpoon” and a “big gun” for the WP.

Mr Singh explained that he had actually started volunteering at Meet the People sessions during the pandemic when he began offering legal advice behind the scenes to residents who sought it.

His first public walkabout took place in August 2023 and has been generating quite a buzz since then, although many have been impressed with the calibre of other potential WP candidates as well.

Mr Singh said, “My sense is that there has been for a very long time in Singapore this hunger among Singaporeans to want to see more senior people stepping up, speaking truth to power, taking the risk without expecting either a safe path or to be parachuted in and without expecting ministerial salaries.

“So when Singaporeans see someone like me stepping up, it resonates with something very, very deep in our psyche. I‘ll do my best. I’ll do my part; I’ll speak up for Singaporeans. Given my life background, from where I grew up to where I’ve ended up, I’m more than happy to do so.”

The Senior Counsel grew up in a kampong and then later, in a three-room HDB flat in Hougang, joking that “there must be something in the water” in the area that causes people to be more independent. His years of schooling at St Andrew’s also helped shape him, but he says it was during his law school years at the National University of Singapore (NUS) when 21 people were arrested and accused of being part of a Marxist conspiracy that he had his political awakening.

“As a country, we have still not done right by them. That had a huge impact. That tug to get involved in politics to try to make the system in Singapore better, that’s that’s been there for a long time.”

When the former WP chief became Hougang Member of Parliament (MP) in 1991, it also had an impact.

“He became my MP, my parents’ MP, and I’ve seen just how he has stood firm and built up this party, built up this brand. The people he has brought in has had a major influence on where I am today and how I’ve ended up here.”

