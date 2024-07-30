SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Alvin Tan has condemned People’s Voice party leader Lim Tean for inciting xenophobic online backlash against a young girl featured on a National Day banner.

The controversy erupted after Mr Lim highlighted the girl’s nationality in a social media post, leading to a surge of hateful comments targeting her. Mr Tan has since criticized Mr Lim’s actions, asserting that they do not reflect the inclusive values of Singaporeans and called for a rejection of such divisive rhetoric.

The National Day banner featuring the young girl had been located in Tanjong Pagar. The girl, who posted a photo of herself smiling under the banner with the caption “Happy 59th Birthday Singapore,” has apparently been subjected to a wave of vicious comments after Mr Lim questioned her nationality on social media and asked why a non-Singaporean was included in the National Day celebrations.

This move prompted a torrent of xenophobic remarks from netizens, leading to significant online backlash against the young girl. In response to the situation, the girl has since removed her post from Facebook, according to Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Excoriating Mr Lim’s actions, Mr Tan took to LinkedIn on Sunday (28 July) to assert that such incidents do not reflect the true values of Singaporeans. He said, “This episode is both sad and discouraging.”

Mr Tan also pointed out that among the 20 banners put up by Tanjong Pagar GRC for National Day, 18 featured Singaporeans and one featured a permanent resident. The banner in question, which featured the young girl, was the sole one that drew controversy.

He added that this is not the first instance of National Day banners from Tanjong Pagar GRC being targeted. In 2021, a banner featuring national athlete Thiruben Thana Rajan and his family faced similar online attacks. In response to the derogatory comments, residents from Seng Poh estate rallied in support, sending a letter affirming their stand against racism and xenophobia.

The ruling party politician emphasized that the solidarity shown in 2021 is indicative of the positive values held by Singaporeans. He shared that his team has been in touch with the girl and her family, who have expressed gratitude for the support received. The family has indicated their continued participation in National Day celebrations.

In a separate Facebook update, Mr Tan reiterated that while such incidents are not unique to Singapore, the manner in which they are handled is crucial. He called on Singaporeans to uphold the values of unity and inclusivity, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to celebrating its diverse community.

TISG/