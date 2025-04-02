The Independent Logo
'Only $20?': Maid shocked at low salary increment after contract renewal, asks netizens if this amount is 'normal'

Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)

Domestic Helpers

Yoko Nicole
April 17, 2025

SINGAPORE: After finding out that her salary would only go up by $20 for her second contract renewal, a domestic helper took to social media to ask if that amount was considered “normal”.

Posting anonymously in the MDW in Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (April 15), she shared that her first renewal had come with a $50 raise, so she was surprised to see a much smaller increase this time. Unsure if this was standard practice, she reached out to fellow helpers and netizens for their thoughts.

In the comments, many pointed out that employers in Singapore aren’t obligated to provide a pay raise when renewing a contract.

One explained, “Usually, it depends on the employer’s generosity and appreciation, as well as the helper’s performance and skills. There’s no law mandating a fixed salary increase after a contract. You should have asked before agreeing to sign your next contract to avoid this kind of situation.”

Another commented, “The most important thing is that you have a job and can help support your family. Be thankful and grateful, because some employers never give salary increases. One of my friends has been with her employer for almost 20 years, and they’ve never given her a raise.”

A few others suggested that if she wasn’t happy with the increment, she should speak directly with her employer. One netizen advised, “I think it’s better to talk to them because no one here can help you. It’s only you and your employer who can solve what’s bothering you. Every employer has a different approach to increments for their helper.”

Another provided a possible explanation, writing, “First increase, $50. Now, only $20. I suggest you step back and reflect. Maybe the employer isn’t satisfied with your performance, which could explain the lower increment this time.”

Pay raises for domestic helpers

In Singapore, employers aren’t legally required to give a pay raise when renewing a domestic helper’s contract. However, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) encourages employers to increase the salary periodically as a reward for “good performance and loyalty”.

It’s also a good idea for employers to consider offering a contract gratuity, which is a lump sum paid to the helper when her contract ends. This incentive, agreed upon by both parties, could serve as motivation for the helper to continue performing well.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Domestic helperMaidPay raise

