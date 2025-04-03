‘Nothing more can be done’: Wrong cake delivered for boy’s birthday, shop only offers 20% discount

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to air her disappointment with a bakery which had not only got a birthday cake order for one of her sons wrong but also offered what for her was insufficient compensation for the mistake.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 8), Melissa Guay wrote that she had ordered two cakes from Cake Avenue Singapore for the birthday celebration of her two sons.

As the children had requested, one was an order for a chocolate cake and the other was for a strawberry-flavoured cake. However, when they cut into the cakes, both turned out to be chocolate, which Ms Guay said caused “shock and disappointment.”

“We then had to break the news to the birthday boy that the cake shop had made a mistake—completely undermining the effort we put into making his day special,” she added.

When she immediately tried to contact the company, it turned out to be closed, although Cake Avenue responded the next day.

“To our dismay, the only resolution offered was a 20% refund, with the explanation that ‘nothing more can be done’,” she wrote, adding that they had also “even expressed our intention to order another cake for an upcoming celebration, hoping the shop might offer a more appropriate gesture of goodwill.”

For that order, the store only offered a S$30 discount, however.

“For such a significant error—failing to deliver the correct flavours for a child’s birthday celebration—this response feels wholly inadequate,” Ms Guay said, adding again that they were “extremely disappointed by both the mistake and the lack of proper accountability”.

She also wrote that customers surely “deserve better service and care, especially for such meaningful occasions”.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Guay, as well as to Cake Avenue Singapore, for further comments or updates.

She also posted a screenshot of her order, which cost a total of S$226. It shows that while they were charged S$88 for the chocolate cake, the order for the strawberry cake was significantly higher, as they paid S$138 for what was supposed to be a “vanilla with strawberry-vanilla sponge cake with buttercream, strawberry mousse, and strawberry slices”.