Morning Digest, March 16

Singapore’s very first Regimental Sergeant Major passes away at 90

SINGAPORE: Captain (Retired) Shamsudin Shadan, Singapore’s very first Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) and the Parade RSM of the very first National Day Parade in 1966 passed away yesterday morning (14 Mar) at the age of 90. Captain Shamsudin served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for over 30 years, joining in 1973 and retiring in 2003. During this time, he held various key appointments, including serving as the RSM of the 1st Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (1 SIR) and the RSM of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTC). He also served as the RSM of the 3rd Singapore Division and the 6th Singapore Division. Read more here…

Singapore grieves after 2-year-old gets run over by father’s van in freak accident

SINGAPORE: Much of Singapore is in shock and grief after news broke yesterday (14 Mar) that a two-year-old girl died after her father reversed his van into her in a freak accident. The heartbreaking tragedy took place at Block 326 Woodlands Street 32 around 2.40 pm.

According to the Chinese daily, the four individuals involved in the accident – a 33-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl – were a family who had a meal together at a coffeeshop in the area shortly before the accident occurred.

Read more here…

Customer: ‘The amount of steamed chicken I paid for a bowl of $11 laksa. Pathetic lol’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user posted a photo of a bowl of laksa she had ordered, calling the portion of steamed chicken that came with her order “pathetic.” On r/singapore on Tuesday (Mar 14), u/mama1baba wrote “The amount of steamed chicken I paid for a bowl of $11 laksa. Pathetic lol”. Read more here…

Woman says her ‘sensitive’ husband hits her if she criticises him, he also calls their baby names when he gets angry

SINGAPORE: A woman who wanted “Advice on dealing with a sensitive husband” took to social media asking whether she should leave him for the sake of their child.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her husband liked to be the best and was sensitive to criticism be it direct or implied. “He will strike me physically if he feels that I am criticising him. He has done so already, at least once every one to two months. I continue to stay with him because I have no family and afraid of being alone”.

Read more here…

Restaurant gives free food to man with two kids who hadn’t eaten, tells him he needn’t pay back

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video from a restaurant owner has gotten over 1.5 million views since it was posted, with many people moved by the owner giving full sets of the restaurant’s signature dishes, plus extra rice to a man with two children who had not eaten. When the man offered to pay back when he is able to, he was declined by the restaurant staff, who asked him to pray for the eatery’s success and prosperity instead. The viral video, posted by Mr Muhammad Shafiq Razak, who owns Ayam Gepuk Pak Agus, in Kajang, Malaysia may be found here. Read more here…

