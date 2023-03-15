Customer: ‘The amount of steamed chicken I paid for a bowl of $11 laksa. Pathetic lol’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user posted a photo of a bowl of laksa she had ordered, calling the portion of steamed chicken that came with her order “pathetic.”

On r/singapore on Tuesday (Mar 14), u/mama1baba wrote “The amount of steamed chicken I paid for a bowl of $11 laksa. Pathetic lol”.

The rising price of food in groceries, hawker stalls and coffee shops, as well as in other types of restaurants, has been a subject that has concerned Singaporeans since early last year.

Another concern has been the portion sizes of food served in eateries.

Commenters on the post appeared to agree that the post author had gotten a raw deal.

“Wow. I just had $11 mala with almost all protein (pork belly, pork, fish, quail eggs) save 2 stalks of xiaobaicai and black fungus. It was slightly more expensive than I expected but looking at yours I’m relieved :P,” was one comment that received a lot of upvotes.

mama1baba wrote in a comment that the dish had been served at The Hainan Story, and added that it could have been a one-off incident.

“At Bedok Central there is a quite popular curry chicken noodle stall. I usually order the small one $5 and add $1 tau pok. Easily more than what you have. For $11, I would rather pay for a big nice bowl of batang fish soup from Chong Boon market,” another Reddit user commented.

Another chimed in “$11? Wow where are you eating at? You are probably paying more for their rent then the chicken.”

However, one netizen asked, “Why is there even chicken in laksa in the first place??”

Others shared the same sentiments.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to The Hainan Story for comment. /TISG

