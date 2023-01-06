Morning Digest, Jan 6

Maid in relationship with S’porean married man comes back at 1 am on her off days

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic helper in a relationship with a local guy started behaving differently when her boyfriend, who was married, underwent a divorce. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked netizens for their opinions on the situation. He wrote that his maid often spends a lot of time with her boyfriend such that on her days off, she would come back after 11 pm, and on her work days, he would visit her under the family’s block.

Man says woman on dating app asked if his salary was more than $8K for 'serious relationship or marriage'

SINGAPORE – A man wrote that a woman he matched with on a dating app asked him about his salary right from the get-go.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said she was looking for “a serious relationship with a view to marriage”. When the man responded that it was always good to go into a date with an outcome in mind, the woman then proceeded to ask if he was earning a salary of more than $8,000.

Netizen asks why older and 'less attractive' women can still be choosy about men, says 'Beauty fading away, character more difficult'

SINGAPORE — After a local Reddit user wondered why women, as they grow older and “less attractive”, become more choosy about men, many commenters were quick to provide answers. “When my female friends were younger, their requirements were more straightforward. A nice guy they can vibe well with,” wrote u/JonahAndFish on r/SingaporeRaw on Thursday morning (Jan 5). “But as the female friends aged, especially around 30s, their expectations became a lot higher. The guy must be rich, tall, handsome, nice, caring, smart, gentleman, treat them like princesses,” the post owner continued, adding that he doesn’t understand “why the requirements go higher while they became less attractive? Beauty is fading away as age, and character also became more difficult.” Read more here…

Ya Hui says 'I love the smell of new books! So I did my best to keep it new by leaving it untouched'

SINGAPORE — Ya Hui, 35, a Singaporean actress, shared on her Instagram account stunning photos of her visit to the State Library Melbourne. Alongside the pictures, she also expressed a fun fact about herself.

“Fun fact: I love the smell of new books! So I did my best to keep it new by leaving it untouched. 😛 Kidding. Please study hard and have lots of fun! Enjoy school life as much as you can! 💪🏻,” the actress stated.

Pritam Singh to ask MHA if there's a trend of older people committing serious sexual offences against young persons, including family members & relatives

SINGAPORE — Last month, President Halimah Yacob suggested that rapists over 50 should not be spared from caning, expressing dismay over recent incidents of children being raped in their homes by their male relatives. “It’s timely that we review this law,” she added. For next week’s Parliament sessions, Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) will ask in Parliament whether there’s a trend of older offenders committing this type of offence. He will ask the Minister for Home Affairs, “how many individuals above the age of 50 have been sentenced for serious sexual offences against young persons compared to those under the age of 50 over the last five, 10 and 15 years respectively.” Read more here…

