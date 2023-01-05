Maid in relationship with S’porean married man comes back at 1 am on her off days

SINGAPORE – A foreign domestic helper in a relationship with a local guy started behaving differently when her boyfriend, who was married, underwent a divorce.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked netizens for their opinions on the situation. He wrote that his maid often spends a lot of time with her boyfriend such that on her days off, she would come back after 11 pm, and on her work days, he would visit her under the family’s block.

“Recently, she started acting weird like keeping herself quiet (she’s always bubbly and cheerful). When we ask is it got problem with him. She always deny. When we ask got problem at home, she say no too. But her off days started getting longer, even coming home up to 1am now”, the employer wrote. When he and his wife would ask their maid if anything was wrong, she would deny it and say everything was okay.

When asked if the maid sleeps with her boyfriend, she would say yes and add that she is not pregnant.

“I did some research and found out the boyf is undergoing divorce. Try to contact him thru social media, no response. So I got the number of his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Since our helper is refusing to tell us anything, I want to text the wife and ask for the guy’s number. But my wife is of the opinion that i’m invading my helper’s privacy too much. She says as long as our helper does not get in any trouble, we shouldnt be kepo of her personal life/activities”, the employer wrote.

He explained that he considered his maid to be family and wrote that he would be worried if any of his family members had problems and just wanted to ensure that she did not get into trouble. However, he noted that his helper’s quality of work was on the decline, and when they raised the issue, she would just apologise.

He asked netizens what they could do as employers and added that he and his wife did not see eye to eye on a solution either.

Most who commented on the post said the employer should let go of his helper.

Here’s what they said:

