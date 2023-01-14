Morning Digest, Jan 14

Man and his wife in their mid-20s earning 6-figure yearly income advise his friend to forgo wedding and just sign ROM if worried about expenses

A man worried about his upcoming wedding and housing expenses shared what his well-to-do friend had advised him to do. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the man wrote that he and his friend were in their mid-20s. He was engaged while his friend was already married. The man added: "He and his wife combined earns multiple 6 figure a year. Has a fully paid BTO and brand new car (also fully paid). He is 100% self made, doesn't come from a rich family. He is also generous. An angpao from him, regardless to whom or wdv event, will be at least $50. I have seen him give a $800 angpao for a church wedding before".

K Shanmugam: Inconsiderate drivers who cut queues, take wrong lanes, add to Tuas & Woodlands checkpoint traffic congestion

SINGAPORE — In reply to a question regarding Woodlands and Tuas on how to reduce congestion at these checkpoints, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam pointed out that there have been incidents where inconsiderate drivers have been responsible for adding to the traffic there.

“ICA also works closely with Traffic Police to ensure orderly traffic flow towards the land checkpoints. There have been incidents of inconsiderate drivers, such as those attempting to cut queues or driving in the wrong lanes, that add to the congestion,” he added.

Two men fight at Woodlands Mart, netizen says, ‘his rider friends always gather and make noise till 2-3am, littering, and behave very rowdy’

A video of an altercation between two men at the entrance of Woodlands Mart on Jan 9 (Monday) at 9:10 pm was posted online earlier this week, and the man who posted it believes the incident would occur sooner or later. As such, he wasn't surprised when it finally happened. Less than 20 seconds into the video, the shorter man begins to punch the taller man. At first, the man in white begins to walk away, seemingly unwilling to fight, but when the man in black hits him again and again, the taller man begins to fight back.

BMW hits woman walking her dog at Loyang, family seeks witnesses with dashcam footage to hit-and-run case

SINGAPORE — A woman was walking her two dogs on Wednesday (Jan 11) at the junction of New Loyang Link when a BMW allegedly hit her and dragged her under the car. The woman’s sister is now seeking witnesses to the accident to assist with investigations.

“The driver of the BMW did a right turn and hit our Chow Chow and my sister,” wrote the family member in a post shared by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante. The accident happened around 11:30 pm, as the woman with a Chow Chow and Labrador crossed the street.

Maid says her employer’s eldest child kicks her, throws things at her and insults her by saying she’s stupid and should shut up

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic helper frustrated with her working conditions took to social media asking other maids for advice. “These past few days, the eldest son keeps bothering me by insulting like I am stupid, I can’t speak english well sometimes he will say “shut up” to me if I say the things he should not say or he will say “so?” “I don’t care” etc”, she wrote.

