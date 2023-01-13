Two men fight at Woodlands Mart, netizen says, ‘his rider friends always gather and make noise till 2-3am, littering, and behave very rowdy’

SINGAPORE — A video of an altercation between two men at the entrance of Woodlands Mart on Jan 9 (Monday) at 9:10 pm was posted online earlier this week, and the man who posted it believes the incident would occur sooner or later. As such, he wasn’t surprised when it finally happened.

Less than 20 seconds into the video, the shorter man begins to punch the taller man. At first, the man in white begins to walk away, seemingly unwilling to fight, but when the man in black hits him again and again, the taller man begins to fight back.

“Not surprised this happened,” wrote Mr Rey Marcell on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 10). The 47-second video shows a shorter man in a black and gold shirt confronting a taller man in a white shirt.

The two only stop their altercation when an older man in a yellow shirt comes between them and stops them from hitting each other. The older man can be seen first attempting to calm down the man in black and then the man in white.

But Mr Marcell wrote the following about the “assailant” — He “always gather at Woodlands mart with his riders friends making lots of noise. smoking under prohibited places and always litter cigarettes butts on the ground.”

He added that the man’s friends, who are food delivery riders, “always gather and make noise till 2-3am. sometimes they behave very rowdy.”

The netizen also wrote that he hopes that the relevant authorities, including the Singapore Police Force, National Environment Agency, and the management of Woodlands Mart, “will take action to prevent this kind of things from happening again.”

He also posted a screenshot that described the alleged behaviour of the man and his friends.

