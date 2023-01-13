BMW hits woman walking her dog at Loyang, family seeks witnesses with dashcam footage to hit-and-run case

SINGAPORE — A woman was walking her two dogs on Wednesday (Jan 11) at the junction of New Loyang Link when a BMW allegedly hit her and dragged her under the car. The woman’s sister is now seeking witnesses to the accident to assist with investigations.

“The driver of the BMW did a right turn and hit our Chow Chow and my sister,” wrote the family member in a post shared by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante. The accident happened around 11:30 pm, as the woman with a Chow Chow and Labrador crossed the street.

“My Chow Chow took the brunt of the hit and was dragged under his car. He is now in the hospital for a broken arm which fractured into three pieces, and a dislocated hip, both requiring major surgery,” said the sister.

Meanwhile, the woman sustained cuts and bruises and suffered severe head and neck pain. The Labrador was spared from injuries.

The family member explained that the roads were busy during the accident. “We hope to appeal for dashcam footage from anyone who was there. It was a black, 4-door BMW.”

“There is also a camera at this junction, but we will have to confirm with the police if it was recording.”

The sister asked public members to share the post to increase the chances of landing on the feed of someone with the dashcam footage.

“It’s ridiculous that this driver could still continue driving even upon hearing the screams of my sister that could be heard by my mother and neighbours a whole road away and feeling the body of my dog under his car,” she noted.

“We really hope to find him and have him charged. It’s been extremely traumatic for my sister and family.”

Netizens urged the family to file a police report. “The Singapore Police Force is very efficient and should be able to find the culprit,” said Facebook user Daniel Xu.

Others tagged the Facebook profiles of members of parliament, the Land Transport Authority, and SPF to help spread the news of the incident. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg