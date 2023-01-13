K Shanmugam: Inconsiderate drivers who cut queues, take wrong lanes, add to Tuas & Woodlands checkpoint traffic congestion

SINGAPORE — In reply to a question regarding Woodlands and Tuas on how to reduce congestion at these checkpoints, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam pointed out that there have been incidents where inconsiderate drivers have been responsible for adding to the traffic there.

“ICA also works closely with Traffic Police to ensure orderly traffic flow towards the land checkpoints. There have been incidents of inconsiderate drivers, such as those attempting to cut queues or driving in the wrong lanes, that add to the congestion,” he added.

Mr Murali Pillai, the Member of Parliament representing Bukit Batok SMC, had asked about the number of immigration counters at the two checkpoints, specifically for December 2022, as well as the measures the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) are planning to reduce traffic without compromising security.

Mr Shanmugam, whose reply can be viewed here, said there are 302 and 276 counters for immigration clearance of travellers at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, respectively.

He noted that traffic at the land checkpoints last month is back to pre-pandemic numbers, with almost 400,000 travellers going through both checkpoints daily.

“On average, about 92% of the vehicle clearance counters were manned during this period,” he added.

The Minister also discussed the different measures put in place over the years to manage traffic at these checkpoints, including the dynamic deployment of officers.

He added that the ICA would continue working closely with its partners to ensure smoother traffic flow, especially during periods of heavy congestion.

And for the longer term, “the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint will further increase the throughput at our land checkpoints.”

Mr Shanmugam urged travellers to do their part, staying patient during peak days and hours.

Netizens commenting on his reply to Mr Pillai had suggestions of their own.

/TISG

