Morning Digest, Feb 22

Elderly woman earns $200-$300 a day begging at Bedok MRT exit, despite having a maid at home to care for her

SINGAPORE: The Chinese daily has revealed that an elderly woman has been earning hundreds of dollars a day begging from commuters at an exit of Bedok MRT station, despite allegedly having a maid at home to care for her. Bedok MRT appears to be a hotspot for tissue sellers. Online chat forums have been rife about how one exit gets crowded with licensed and unlicensed individuals plying tissues to passersby. Read more here…

Sim Ann’s “stay tuned” reply to Leon Perera’s question on VERS draws flak from TikTokers

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State (SMS) Sim Ann has drawn flak online after delivering a “stunning” one-liner, in response to a parliamentary question posed by Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera on the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS).

Mr Perera was among his WP colleagues, secretary-general Pritam Singh and Jamus Lim, who was seeking clarification from Ms Sim on housing policies. He asked the ruling party politician whether the Government will extend VERS to all blocks in Singapore and added, “That’s just one simple question. Thank you.”

Customer: Stall changes size of Chwee Kueh to raise price, but ‘taste is worst off’ and ‘no more queue, very soon will close shop’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after a stall that sold Chwee Kueh stopped selling a smaller rice cake and came up with an “unorthodox way of increasing price” for the bigger size, making it $0.60 more expensive. The customer, who goes by John Chapati on Facebook, posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Monday (Feb 20) to complain about a stall at Albert Food Centre where he bought the Chwee Kueh. Read more here…

Customer shocked after restaurant charges $15 for extra cucumber to go with Peking Duck order

SINGAPORE: One customer was surprised when she received the bill with an additional $15 charge for their meal. Upon inquiring from the staff, she found out it was for the extra cucumber her parents asked to go with their Peking Duck order.

The customer, Ms Susan Leong wrote about this incident on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Feb 20).

Grab driver tells passenger he earns 5 figures monthly, graduated from NTU and got his MBA from New York

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post went viral after a man wrote that a “Grab driver flexed his financial muscles” at him, saying his earnings can reach five figures monthly. The driver also said he’s a graduate of Nanyang Technological University and has an MBA from New York. “So basically, smart, works hard, entrepreneurial, got money, and good with ladies. Anyone here wants an intro? So exhausting la. More exhausting than my work. Does he want validation from me?” asked u/jencrs on r/singapore on Monday (Feb 20). Read more here…

