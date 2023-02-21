Grab driver tells passenger he earns 5 figures monthly, graduated from NTU and got his MBA from New York

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post went viral after a man wrote that a “Grab driver flexed his financial muscles” at him, saying his earnings can reach five figures monthly. The driver also said he’s a graduate of Nanyang Technological University and has an MBA from New York.

“So basically, smart, works hard, entrepreneurial, got money, and good with ladies. Anyone here wants an intro? So exhausting la. More exhausting than my work. Does he want validation from me?” asked u/jencrs on r/singapore on Monday (Feb 20).

The post author explained that he had missed the train on his way home the day before and had to call Grab, charging him 50 per cent more than usual.

But upon entering the cab, the driver asked him, “Guess how much I earned today after working 14 hours on a Sun(day)?”

“At this point, I didn’t know if he wanted to complain he made too little, or brag that he made a lot. But I assumed that people were generally humble and just wanted to find common ground that Money No Enough,” the post author wrote, adding that he guessed “$300.”

However, the driver then “looked offended” and told him, “$800+, after all incentives, his own car, minus petrol etc.”

The driver added that he also has another business besides driving for Grab.

The post author added, “Then he told me about where he stays, his pri school which was near my home. Then he told me he Pri 5 already got girlfriend. Wah, want to flex his Buaya muscles also.”

Other Reddit users commenting on his post did not hesitate to weigh in, freely giving their opinion on the Grab driver.

Some had recommendations on what to say in such a situation.

