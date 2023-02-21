Customer: Stall changes size of Chwee Kueh to raise price, but ‘taste is worst off’ and ‘no more queue, very soon will close shop’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after a stall that sold Chwee Kueh stopped selling a smaller rice cake and came up with an “unorthodox way of increasing price” for the bigger size, making it $0.60 more expensive.

The customer, who goes by John Chapati on Facebook, posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Monday (Feb 20) to complain about a stall at Albert Food Centre where he bought the Chwee Kueh.

“Just this month they no longer sell small size Chwee Kueh. Big size now priced at $1.20 per pc (see pic 4 for comparison between big and small),” he wrote, adding, “And still need to buy minimum of 2 pcs. Previously small was $0.80 per pc.”

He further explained that the two big pieces are equivalent to three small ones.

“So the price equivalent is Small for 3 is $1.80. Big for 2 is $2.40. An increase of $0.60.”

Unfortunately, changing the size of the Chwee Kueh also appears to have changed its taste, at least from the post author’s point of view.

“Taste is worst off. They are hard and thick unlike the small which is soft and thin. And it is still very oily.”

He also noticed that people were no longer queuing at the shop, ending his post by writing, “Expensive and taste quality drop!”

Several netizens commenting on his post tended to agree with him.

“Yes I thought I was the only felt that too. The bigger size now it’s not soft and taste a little diff now. Chye po seems to be more oily too,” wrote one woman.

“Really damn sad.. I always frequent this shop, previously 3 for $1.80 but I cannot finish 3, so I will ask them to just give me 2 pieces. If minimum is 2 pcs now, I won’t be able to finish the 2 pc. Would have liked to be able to only buy 1,” commented another.

One commenter could not understand why the price for one piece is indicated if customers are required to buy two pieces each.

“Hopefully the quality of food still remains otherwise I may patronize other stalls,” wrote another netizen.

One commenter, however, wrote that there are still many who line up at the stall.

And another argued that the current prices for the big pieces of Chwee Kueh might be justified.

/TISG

