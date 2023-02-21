Sim Ann’s “stay tuned” reply to Leon Perera’s question on VERS draws flak from TikTokers

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State (SMS) Sim Ann has drawn flak online after delivering a “stunning” one-liner, in response to a parliamentary question posed by Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera on the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS).

Mr Perera was among his WP colleagues, secretary-general Pritam Singh and Jamus Lim, who was seeking clarification from Ms Sim on housing policies. He asked the ruling party politician whether the Government will extend VERS to all blocks in Singapore and added, “That’s just one simple question. Thank you.”

Ms Sim responded, “I am glad of your interest in VERS. Please stay tuned.”

The exchange took place two weeks ago, on 7 Feb, but it went viral on social media over the weekend, when TikTok user @whatdoyouthinkleh posted a clip of Mr Perera’s question and the Senior Minister’s reply.

@whatdoyouthinkleh called her reply “stunning.” Others in the comment section called her reply unprofessional and criticised her for her inability in answering a simple question tactfully and her audacity to issue such a reply in an arena like Parliament. Some added that this was why more opposition MPs are needed in the ruling party-dominated Parliament.

This is not the first time Ms Sim has issued such irreverent comments. In an exceedingly sarcastic speech she delivered during the 2015 General Election campaign period, she personally attacked veteran opposition politician Dr Chee Soon Juan as someone who likes to “chut pattern”, or someone who is full of antics.

