Morning Digest, April 13

MRT staff tells commuter it’s ok to eat Snickers bar to break his fast, but woman keeps insisting eating is not allowed on train

SINGAPORE: During Ramadan, Muslims fast during daylight hours and only eat before dawn and after sunset. Therefore, the choice of one commuter to break his fast with one candy bar while on the train is understandable. However, he encountered a woman who insisted that eating on the MRT was illegal. But when the commuter asked a staffer if it’s all right “to consume finger snacks that are dry and those without aroma,” he said it’s “totally permissible,” a follower of the @sgfollowsall account wrote in a post published on Wednesday morning (Apr 12). Read more here…

‘No helmet, still ride like that’ — Close call between car and bike captured on dashcam

SINGAPORE: A close call between a car and a bike has been captured on an individual’s dashboard camera. The video, shared online, clearly showed that the biker was without a helmet.

After a driver’s dashboard camera captured a near collision with a biker without a helmet, the video was shared online and has garnered much attention from concerned Singaporeans. The video was shared on Sunday (April 9) with an online group that keeps track of incidents happening all over Singapore.

Read more here…

Das DD makes history as the first Indian nominee and winner at Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena, commonly known as Das DD, won the Best Rising Star at the Star Awards 2023 for hosting Mediacorp’s #JustSwipeLah. The win was a historical moment for him because this was his first award and he was the first person from an Indian ethnic background to be nominated and win in a performance category.

NTUC FairPrice receives flak despite apology after their staff told Muslim couple ‘Not for India, don’t take. Go away!’ from taking free iftar snacks

On Sunday (April 9), a mixed-race Muslim couple visited the NTUC Fairprice outlet at One Tampines Hub for weekly grocery shopping. They were “shooed” away from the free Iftar bites booth by a Fairprice employee, although they are Muslim.

Iftar Bites is an initiative by NTUC Fairprice to cater to Muslim patrons who may need to break their fast whilst on the go. They provide small bites and refreshments as well as dates for free.

Read more here…

‘I was charged 1 fish, 1 meat $3.80, according to the receipt’ — Goh Meng Seng shares F&B incident

SINGAPORE: People’s Power Party leader and founder Goh Meng Seng recently took to social media to share his recent experience at a food and beverage establishment, saying he was charged the wrong amount. Mr Gong shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday (April 11), sharing his experience at an F&B establishment. “I went to 140 Corporation Drive today,” he wrote. “Thinking that the deal 1 meat 2 vegetables $3 (was) real, I ordered 1 pork chop and 2 vegetables.” Included in the post were pictures of his chosen dish. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg