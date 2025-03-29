The Independent Logo
Maid is asked by her employer to report every ang pao she received during CNY

Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)

Domestic Helpers

Maid is asked by her employer to report every ang pao she received during CNY

Author AvatarYoko Nicole
|April 13, 2025

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper recently shared on social media that her employer expects her to report every ang pao (red packet) she receives from the employer’s friends or family during Chinese New Year.

In her post on the MDW in Singapore Facebook group, the helper explained that her employer wants to know the exact amount of each red packet, not because she wants to take it away, but so she can return a similar gift in the future.

“She told me she wants to know the amount so she can give back how much it is. She doesn’t want to give more or less,” the helper wrote. “[But] my point is, why is it important to know the exact amount? It shouldn’t matter how much you give, as long as it comes from the heart.”

She then asked other members of the group, “Is it necessary? Should it really be such a big deal to report every amount you receive? Because I don’t quite understand… Please enlighten me.”

“A good employer won’t be interested in knowing…”

In the comments, one netizen shared their perspective, stating that a domestic helper doesn’t need to report the ang pao or money they receive, as it’s a “personal thing.”

They added, “A good employer won’t be interested in knowing either. Unless the working relationship isn’t good or the employer has trust issues, it’s best to keep a record and inform the employer, just to be safe.”

Another shared a similar view, saying, “I don’t require my helper to report to me whenever she receives money or red packets from my family or friends during festive occasions. Whatever is given to her is a gesture of appreciation and is rightfully hers.

I trust the people around me, and more importantly, I trust her. These are small matters, and I believe it’s important to respect her privacy and autonomy in such things.”

On the other hand, some argued that certain employers may require such reporting to avoid suspicion or misunderstandings about missing money.

One netizen shared their approach, explaining, “All six of my previous helpers did this while working under my care since 2015. I have this small book where they record their income and expenses, including angbao, salary, and other transactions. If they go shopping, buy top-up cards or food using their own money, they note it down.

Why? So there are no allegations that my money is missing (since we have five adults in the house) or that they took money from me. Whatever is in their wallet should match the book. I told them it’s their money, and they can do whatever they want with it. The first few months were awkward for them, but soon they started to appreciate it.”

In other news, a foreigner took to social media to share his desire to volunteer for National Service (NS), explaining that he has developed such a deep affection for Singapore that he now feels compelled to contribute and do something meaningful for the country.

Posting on the r/NationalServiceSG Reddit forum on Saturday (April 5), the foreigner wrote, “I’m a British Employment pass holder, and I have fallen in love with Singapore. Every person I’ve encountered has been so nice to me. I like to give back and volunteer for national service.”

Read more: Foreigner who fell in love with Singapore says he wants to make the country proud and volunteer for NS

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

Ang paoDomestic helperMaid

