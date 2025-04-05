Know all about Valkyrie Race: Singapore’s first all-female race

Valkyrie Race is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking all-women’s race with its first event in Singapore.

On May 10 and 11, this race hopes to honour and celebrate women’s empowerment and value the strength and resilience of all women from all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels. Designed to test different skills such as endurance, agility, and teamwork, this race encourages women to be bold and fearless, regardless of whether they are racing alone or with a team.

Participants will be challenged to push their limits and embrace their inner strength. Every woman can participate in the race with two divisions: Valour and Storm.

In the Valour division, the course includes six runs and five zones. Participants in this category must complete an 800m run before entering each zone. Each zone will have one endurance station and one strength station, which must be completed in order. Moreover, racers can choose the order to finish all zones.

On the other hand, the Storm division consists of five zones. Each zone also includes one endurance station and one strength station that must be completed in order. As in the other division, racers can choose the order in which they will complete the zones.

The zones:

Zone 1: Air Bike and Balancing Beam

Zone 2: Row and Ball Toss

Zone 3: Stationary Bike and DB Lunges

Zone 4: Ski and Deadball Carry

Zone 5: Lateral Burpees and Torque Tank Push

The vision of Valkyrie Race was inspired by the personal journey of its founder, Kimberley Yong. After having a major setback due to a thyroid relapse that erased all of her fitness progress, she started from square one, which challenged her inner warrior spirit and led to the creation of the Valkyrie Race. The race embodies a story of personal transformation and is a symbol of overcoming obstacles and embracing one’s inner strength.

In a social media post, Kimberley shared the exciting news.

View this post on Instagram

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by congratulating and applauding Kimberley. One comment read, “Can’t wait for this! 🔥”

The Valkyrie Race is more than a race — it is a movement that celebrates the unlimited potential of womanhood. Participants in the race are promised not just medals — they will leave with a fulfilled sense of resilience and strengthened sisterhood.

For more information about the race, you can visit their website here.