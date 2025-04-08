Jessica Pegula wins her first clay-court title at Charleston Open with a stunning comeback

Current World No. 4 Jessica Pegula performed an outstanding second-set comeback to defeat Sofia Kenin and secure her first-ever clay court title at the Charleston Open, with a final scoreline of 6-3, 7-5.

After a week of her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open final, this victory was Pegula’s eighth career title and her second of the season, following her win in Austin last month.

With this achievement, Pegula said, “To be able to come here this week after a long two weeks in Miami and take the title is just incredible.”

Highlights of the match

In the first all-American final at the tournament since 1990, Pegula took the early lead, breaking Kenin in their opening game, and won the first set.

However, Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, bounced back in the second set, gaining a 5-1 lead and was pushing the match to a third set. Pegula then saved three set points and won six straight games to secure her victory. This solidified her standing as a top-seeded athlete, overcoming an opponent ranked 40 spots lower than her.

Moreover, Pegula told Tennis Channel that she felt tired in the second set due to “super windy” conditions and said: “In the second set, I just wanted to hold, I just wanted to tell myself to get momentum for the third, because coming into a third like that never feels good. I honestly didn’t think I was going to break her twice, but luckily I could play some good tennis.”

In a social media post, Pegula shared her weeks in between tournaments and said: “The ups and downs of a 3-week grind Miami through Charleston 🤣🥱🫶🏼”

Fans expressed their support, saying, “What an incredible few weeks! Rockstar!🔥😍”

“I was so impressed with your Charleston win! Your mental game is REALLY amazing!” Another user commented.

One big fan chimed in and said, “Congratulations! We truly loved watching you play Miami in person and on TV for Charleston. A true inspiration on and off the court”, and “Well deserved- congratulations 🙌”

WTA also published a social media post announcing Pegula’s win and said: “Charleston tour: Champ Edition 🏆”

