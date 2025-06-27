Friday, June 27, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore Airlines (SIA) CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong
Photo: Facebook/Singapore Airlines
Business
1 min.Read

SIA CEO’s annual pay fell 13.5% to S$7m despite record profit

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong’s annual salary fell by 13.5% to S$7.01 million for the financial year ended March 31.

According to Singapore Business Review, Mr Goh’s pay package included a base salary of S$1.46 million, S$3.12 million in bonuses, and S$2.44 million in shares and other benefits.

In July last year, Mr Goh received a salary of S$8.11 million, 20.5% higher than his salary the previous year, thanks to a post-pandemic travel boom.

Mr Goh’s annual salary dropped this year even though the group recorded a net profit of S$2.78 billion for the year ended March 31, up from S$2.68 billion the year before. Eligible SIA staff will also see slimmer takings with a 7.45-month bonus for FY2025, slightly lower than the 7.94 months awarded the previous year.

The group’s profit was boosted by a one-off non-cash gain of S$1 billion after the Air India–Vistara merger was completed in November 2024.

See also  Indon’s Batam island eager to compete with SG domination in shipping, manufacturing

In November, Singapore Business Review reported that SIA completed the Vistara–Air India merger, giving it a 25.1% stake in the expanded Air India.

The group, which includes budget airline Scoot, also posted record revenues after carrying a record 39.4 million passengers.

However, the group’s operating profit fell 37% as passenger yields declined amid growing competition, though both remained above pre-pandemic levels.

In a letter to shareholders, SIA’s chairman Peter Seah credited SIA’s performance to effective cost management through the company’s digital and staff productivity initiatives amid rising expenses. 

He noted, “In a year marked by rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, cost inflation, and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic landscape due to global tariff wars, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group successfully delivered another impressive performance.”

Looking ahead, Mr Seah added, “While aviation landscape is rapidly evolving, the SIA Group is in a strong position to not only withstand these changes but to shape them.” /TISG

Read also: Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus

See also  M1 and Ericsson to implement AI-powered transport network automation in Singapore

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore...

Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued...

TikTok scammer: Man, 76, loses S$55,500 to ‘good-looking’ woman who reached out to him

SINGAPORE: An uncle victimised by a woman, who contacted...

Business

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

Singapore launches GaN hub to power next-gen semiconductors

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new S$123 million semiconductor facility...

Daruma Capital plans SGX listing to finance regional growth

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-based Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, which operates the...

Man who has been unemployed twice in the past 3 years says applying for jobs again terrifies him

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who has been unemployed twice...

Singapore Politics

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

Kitten stuffed into a container at tech park spurs outcry amid calls for harsher animal cruelty laws

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case of alleged kitten abuse at...

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });