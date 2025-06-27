Friday, June 27, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: AFP
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singapore is 6th most peaceful country on the 2025 Global Peace Index

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In the 19th edition of the Global Peace Index, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace, Singapore was ranked the sixth most peaceful country in the world.

The index, which covers 99.7% of the population around the world, evaluates the level of peacefulness of 163 independent states and territories, based on these criteria: level of societal safety and security, extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and degree of militarisation.

Iceland, which has held the number one spot since 2008, topped the list yet again with a score of 1.095. Interestingly, Iceland is the only member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance without a military.

Ireland, which has played an important role in global peacemaking, took second place on the index with a score of 1.260, closely followed by New Zealand, which scored 1.282. New Zealand, the only Pacific nation in the top 10, not only climbed one spot to take third place, but its peacefulness score also rose by 3.1% over the last year.

See also  "It is a mockery of our democracy" - WP politician on defeated PAP candidates having power over taxpayer funds

Rounding out the top five are Austria and Switzerland, with both receiving a score of 1.294. While Austria fell by one spot on the index, Switzerland conversely rose by one notch.

Singapore, now sixth with this year’s score of 1.357, dropped one place from fifth last year. Regionally, it follows New Zealand to take second place in the Pacific, and is the only Asian country in the top ten.

Notably, the city-state “is another popular destination for American expats, including those looking for entrepreneur economies like that of Silicon Valley”, as Insider recently pointed out, adding that Singapore is in the top five when it comes to societal safety and security, as well as ongoing conflicts.

Countries in Europe dominate the rest of the top ten with Portugal in seventh place (1.371), followed by Denmark (1.393), Slovenia (1.409), and Finland (1.420).

This should come as no surprise, given that Western and Central Europe is the most peaceful region in the world. On the other hand, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is still the least peaceful.

See also  Singaporean urges fellow citizens to proudly display the national flag even if they are unhappy with the PAP

“This year’s results found that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.36%. This is the 13th deterioration in peacefulness in the last 17 years, with 74 countries improving and 87 deteriorating in peacefulness,” the index notes.

For the first time, Russia has become the least peaceful country in the world on this year’s Global Peace Index. Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, Israel, and Mali, respectively, took the other nine spots among the bottom 10 least peaceful countries. /TISG

Read also: Singapore clinches highest rank among all Asian nations in 2023 Global Peace Index

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore...

Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued...

TikTok scammer: Man, 76, loses S$55,500 to ‘good-looking’ woman who reached out to him

SINGAPORE: An uncle victimised by a woman, who contacted...

Business

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SIA CEO’s annual pay fell 13.5% to S$7m despite record profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon...

Singapore launches GaN hub to power next-gen semiconductors

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new S$123 million semiconductor facility...

Daruma Capital plans SGX listing to finance regional growth

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-based Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, which operates the...

Singapore Politics

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

Kitten stuffed into a container at tech park spurs outcry amid calls for harsher animal cruelty laws

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case of alleged kitten abuse at...

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });