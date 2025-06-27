Friday, June 27, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Scam Alert. Photo: Freepik/starline (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
2 min.Read

TikTok scammer: Man, 76, loses S$55,500 to ‘good-looking’ woman who reached out to him

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An uncle victimised by a woman, who contacted him over TikTok a few months ago, ended up losing around S$55,500 of his savings.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 76-year-old man, who did not provide his full name, stated that the woman was attractive and “looked Chinese”.

This “Ms Li” reached out to him on April 21 with a proposition for a “business.” After the uncle responded to her on TikTok, they moved their conversation to WhatsApp.

The report in the Chinese daily stated that the uncle was not unaware of scams and that, prior to being contacted by the woman, he had been vigilant against falling into their traps.

It is not uncommon for scammers to target elderly men and women, as they are often less tech-savvy and less up-to-date with scammers’ strategies than younger people.

However, when “Ms Li” told him about an investment opportunity and promised that he would receive high profits, he was hooked.

See also  Study Reveals 27% of Singaporeans Lack a Retirement Plans

Around a week after she first made contact, “Ms Li” sent the man a link and had him download a “commercial” TikTok app, which the man might have believed to be the TikTok Shop app.

On it, he opened an account and put in his own money so that the “shop” could sell items.

The woman then asked the uncle to download the virtual currency wallet app on May 1. Afterwards, she asked for photos of both sides of his credit card, and then helped him pay with the card on the wallet app.

“Ms Li” told him that it could be used to withdraw cash for the “business,” and so he transferred money to the wallet app. After he tested it and found that he could initially withdraw the money that he had transferred, he ended up putting in a total of S$55,500.

After that, however, he found he could no longer get his money from the wallet app. It then dawned on him that he had been scammed.

See also  Affordable universal healthcare plan if SDP’s Paul Tambyah becomes Singapore health minister

The shock of losing such a large amount of money caused him sleepless nights and a loss of appetite.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he lost the bulk of his retirement savings and that it took him some time before he could be brave enough to tell his three children about having been scammed.

He has also had to borrow S$10,000 from a friend.

After he told his children, he went on to file a police report on June 6.

However, he has yet to tell his wife about the scam, especially because he does not want to cause her any worries. Their three children have also agreed that it would be best not to tell their mother about the incident and are giving their father S$1,000 a month for their parents’ living expenses without their mother’s knowledge.

Interestingly, the report in the Chinese daily noted that in spite of having been scammed, the uncle still communicates with “Ms Li” from time to time. He still thinks she is a real person, although others have told him that the photo that was sent to him is a fake. He believes, however, that she is now based in Hong Kong, as she has already changed her number.  /TISG

See also  NUS alumni group asserts that 2 out of 3 NUS Medicine students come from the top three elite schools

Read also: Kenneth Foo: Elderly scam victim hopes more can be done to educate and assist seniors

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore...

Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued...

Singapore is 6th most peaceful country on the 2025 Global Peace Index

SINGAPORE: In the 19th edition of the Global Peace...

Business

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SIA CEO’s annual pay fell 13.5% to S$7m despite record profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon...

Singapore launches GaN hub to power next-gen semiconductors

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new S$123 million semiconductor facility...

Daruma Capital plans SGX listing to finance regional growth

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-based Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, which operates the...

Singapore Politics

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

Kitten stuffed into a container at tech park spurs outcry amid calls for harsher animal cruelty laws

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case of alleged kitten abuse at...

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });